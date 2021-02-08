Nurse practitioner Meg McBrayer Pierce, FNP-C, has joined North Mississippi Surgery Clinic.
She joins general surgeon Woodrow W. Brand III, M.D., who performs general, laparoscopic and robotic procedures at North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point. She will see patients at North Mississippi Surgery Clinics in West Point and Aberdeen, as well as at NMMC-West Point.
Pierce has worked as a nurse practitioner with both the inpatient hospitalist service and the Emergency Department at NMMC-West Point since September 2020 and previously at Fast Care. She worked as a registered nurse at NMMC-West Point from 2017-2019.
Pierce graduated from Oak Hill Academy in 2013. She attended East Mississippi Community College before earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2017. She completed her master’s degree in nursing and her family nurse practitioner training at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2019. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, American Nurses Association and Mississippi Nurses Association.
She is the daughter of Chris and Gay McBrayer and recently married Riley Pierce. She is a member of West Point Junior Auxiliary and Calvary Baptist Church. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family and chasing after her two dogs.
For an appointment, call 494-1509 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375).