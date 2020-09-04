ABERDEEN – With the increasing number of identity theft cases throughout the world, two Aberdeen High School JROTC cadets are now better aware of cybersecurity following their involvement in the eight-week Cyber Academy pilot program.
The program allowed for junior Makayla D. Davis and senior Joy Adair to earn college credit this summer while obtaining cybersecurity experience.
“We had zero experience. No one at our school did anything about cybersecurity,” said Davis, adding AHS JROTC instructor Maj. Allen Williams recognized how it would be a good opportunity for students. “I learned to be more protective of what you do on your phone or computer – anything with technology all together. Someone can email you a link that can take you to a website that looks like Walmart’s, but it won’t be.”
Adair said it’s easy for hackers to access personal information when people stay logged in to online accounts.
“I’ve been telling people they should update their phones and computers more often to stay up to date on new firewalls to help protect them against new viruses and malware,” she said, adding that downloading antivirus software on computers helps prevent cyber threats.
Inclusion in the program is the result of a partnership between the AHS JROTC and CSforAll, which is a computer science company. The course was locally offered through Mississippi State University and conducted via daily Zoom meetings.
Davis said one of the most memorable exercises dealt with actual people who called her phone asking for information while using ways to try tricking her into sharing her password information. She learned lessons for not just her own awareness but also to explain to others.
“I’m sure everyone knows that you shouldn’t have the same password for each thing you do. There’s a way to code your passwords so people won’t have a way to understand or crack them when they’re going into websites and trying to get information,” Davis said. “People should be more careful with passwords, what you’re clicking on and links.”
“You should switch up your password more often. Practice on remembering different passwords or write it down somewhere because it will help you out a lot,” Adair said.
She added there are scam artists out there through phishing attacks, for example.
“When you’re on your computer logging on, people can look over to see what you’re typing in to figure out your information. Some people throw away hard drives that have information, and somebody can go in the garbage can, get your hard drive out and plug it into the computer and get your information like that,” Adair said.
AHS was chosen among a group of 30 JROTC programs nationally as part of the pilot program.