Representatives from Monroe Regional Hospital, Monroe County and the City of Aberdeen continue to evaluate a plan to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to help provide for improvements at Aberdeen's hospital.  

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors heard a progress report Nov. 10 for plans to make infrastructure improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital. The American Rescue Plan Act project has been an ongoing discussion between county, City of Aberdeen and hospital officials.

