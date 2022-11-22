ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors heard a progress report Nov. 10 for plans to make infrastructure improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital. The American Rescue Plan Act project has been an ongoing discussion between county, City of Aberdeen and hospital officials.
“Yesterday, we had a good meeting with the hospital engineers from Tupelo. We had our delegation there, and Mayor [Charles] Scott from Aberdeen was there, along with the hospital folks. I’d asked [Monroe Regional Hospital CEO] Chris Chandler to put down what they really needed the most moving forward. We looked at that and discussed that and told the engineers and now they see what we need to get going,” said board attorney David Houston.
Another meeting is scheduled for next week to look at the plan further in order to move forward with improvements.
Supervisors approved to advertise the schedule for Thanksgiving holiday pickup for Monroe County, Aberdeen and Amory solid waste customers. Garbage normally collected on Thursdays will be picked up the following Monday.
It was noted during the meeting since Christmas and New Year’s fall on the weekend, residential collections will not be impacted.
The board approved the sale of county-owned property in Smithville for $25,000 to Behold for additional parking space.
It was noted the furniture company plans to add 20 additional employees in the next four to five years.
County administrator Bob Prisock led discussion regarding interest at the Prairie Industrial Site, and two people interested in a building are expected to meet with the board during Nov. 28’s meeting. There was an executive session regarding Prairie property last week, but no action was taken.
Bids were opened for two projects dealing with airport and road improvements.
Six bids were submitted for an apron expansion rebid at the airport. Supervisors approved the low bid from Ausburn Construction, which totaled $242,808 for the base bid and $42,595 for additive alternate 1. With federal funds, the project should be within budget.
Vance Brothers submitted the only bid for a road reseal project covering a total of 15.218 miles. The bid was $1,720,964.67, and the estimate was $1,566,823.40, which Cook Coggin engineer Kyle Strong said was 9.64% over the estimate. The board accepted the bid.
Each supervisor was approved to donate $200 each from his rural recreation funds for Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett to provide a Thanksgiving meal for volunteers from the Monroe County Work Center who help with several needs.
“A lot of people feel like they’re looked over. It’s important for somebody to take the initiative and concerns that they’re human beings and realize they’ve made some mistakes,” said board president Hosea Bogan.
Supervisors also approved a $500 contribution from the general fund to the Monroe County Master Gardeners.
