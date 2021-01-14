AMORY – Planning for festivities surrounding 2021’s Amory Railroad Festival were put on hold last week due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 in the upcoming months.
According to a post from the festival’s official Facebook page, challenges maintaining social distancing for the festival and its car show, typically held in April, and the 2021 Miss Amory Railroad Festival Pageant, originally scheduled for Feb. 20, prompted the decision.
The Amory Railroad Festival committee’s top priority is people’s health and safety. Committee members plan to continue the events when times are deemed safer.
The Amory Railroad Festival was among a large number of events completely cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.