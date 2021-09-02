ABERDEEN – For 48 hours last week, planners and Mississippi Main Street representatives took focus group input and feedback, along with their own observations, to compile a list of potential projects to enhance areas throughout Aberdeen, particularly downtown.
Last November, Aberdeen was included with four other cities for selection for a USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Technical Assistance and Training grant. Orion Planning + Design, a national community planning and design firm, sent a team to town last week to collaborate with Aberdeen Main Street members.
“Our goal is to provide you with a very targeted strategy for revitalization and development potential in the downtown core of Aberdeen focused on catalyzing growth potential and economic vitality,” said Allison Mouch, a partner with Orion, during a project recap Aug. 24 at City Hall.
Other Main Street programs participating in the grant are New Albany, Water Valley, Baldwyn and Columbia.
“This project is something we sought out as a grant from USDA with cooperation from the Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance. We have really done boots on the ground work in your community to look at not just your public facilities but connectivity to your public facilities,” said Jennifer Lay, Mississippi Main Street director of community development. “We’re not only seeking to identify public buildings that can be used as a catalyst for investment but we’re looking at connectivity in the way that relates to moving people around in the community. Letting people find their place and get to their place.”
Mouch said project strategies concentrate on community infrastructure to create a concentrated investment to move projects forward to reality.
A focus group of local citizens identified 20 potential projects including improvements to Acker and Newberger parks, downtown streetscaping and completing a new welcome center.
Additional discussion included converted an abandoned rail line near the intersection of Commerce and Chestnut streets into a walking path to Blue Bluff, wayfinder signs and activating Paradise Alley, which is located behind the downtown block Lann Hardware occupies.
“Any list requires prioritization, and that’s what we’re here to help do as we move forward with creating a plan and a strategy for you all and what’s going to have the greatest impact for the least investment,” Mouch said.
She said bigger catalyst projects on the list included turning the former African-American library near Newberger Park into a museum, Acker Park improvements such as a stage and additional camping opportunities at Blue Bluff and Morgan’s Landing.
Analyzing statistics
Last week’s meeting followed the recent release of 2020 census data, which indicates Aberdeen’s population being 4,961. Bob Barber, a partner with Orion Planning + Design, said the city’s population peaked in 1980 at 7,100 people.
“As you provided this menu as the way you see the community having potential investment opportunities, public projects and so forth, we needed to frame that up in the context of Aberdeen and what is happening in Aberdeen,” he said before explaining population data, work patterns for the city and occupancy in downtown buildings.
“We had a very high occupancy in downtown Aberdeen and almost the entirety of the lower floors was occupied. For a city of 4,900 people, you’ve got nearly 450,000 square feet of floor space just in half of the Main Street area,” Barber said. “Some spaces have some vacancies where downstairs is occupied but upstairs is not occupied or severely underutilized.”
He said the vacancies could lead to investable projects, and more downtown living availability could be an opportunity.
Barber said 2,100 people come into Aberdeen to work every day, and 1,800 residents leave to go work in other cities. He added there’s a loss of retail sales due to lack of availability of automobile dealerships and sporting goods, citing a couple of examples.
“You tally them up, you’ve got about $35 million annually that leaves. If you factor that into potential sales tax revenue for the town, if those dollars were spent in Aberdeen, that would be an additional $650,000 to the city,” he said.
Orion’s hope is to complete its final project by November or December to encourage projects beginning in 2022. The report will include financial tools such as grant and private investment opportunities.
“There’s so much going on around downtown Aberdeen that it’s almost overwhelming when we started looking at that project list. Our work’s cut out for us for the next couple of months to develop a strategy that’s going to stick and make sense,” Mouch said.