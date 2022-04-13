ABERDEEN • A longtime Aberdeen grocery store will close its doors after more than three decades following failed negotiations to move the business to a new location.
Piggly Wiggly, which has stood on Maple Street for 30 years, will shutter after the building's owner elected not to renew its lease with the grocery store's owners.
The grocery store’s ownership received an eviction letter April 1 stating it had to be out of its current location within two months. Bill's Dollar Store, located on the same property, also received an eviction letter. Local store management at Bill’s Dollar Store could not comment on the matter.
The nearby First Pentecostal Church owns the property on which both businesses stand. Church leadership say they need the space for additional parking.
“We’re tearing down Piggly Wiggly and Bill’s Dollar Store for our church parking lot," said Pastor Ricky Bowen. "We average around 140 cars on a Sunday and they’re parking all over the place. We’ve got to give them a place to park.”
The pastor added that clearing the buildings to build a parking lot was always the plan after The Pointe — a new shopping center being built on Highway 145 — was announced last May.
From that project's announcement, Piggly Wiggly was reportedly intended to be one of the shopping center's anchor businesses.
But according to Joe McGonagill, whose family owns the Piggly Wiggly locations in Aberdeen, Amory and Nettleton, plans to relocate the long-running grocery business to the new shopping center have seemingly fallen through.
McGonagill said there was only a verbal agreement and not a signed lease agreement regarding a move to The Pointe.
The Pointe is owned by HHH Real Estate Investments, and while McGonagill's brother, Brian McGonagill, had input on the grocery store’s design and was the main contact person regarding the planned move, the McGonagills never had any funding tied to the project.
Plans continue for a grocery store; urgent care clinic; restaurant; clothing and shoe stores; and a park. Bowen could not share further details about the grocery store.
“It’s going to bring approximately 100 jobs,” HHH Real Estate Investments owner Katina Holliday-Wiseman said of the overall development of the shopping center. “It’s very exciting to bring something new into town. I feel like it’s going to be invigorating and be an excellent addition to the town. It’s going to be a really nice area and bring more people and revenue to the area.”
She said concrete for the parking lot is expected to be poured within the next couple of weeks, and the goal for most parcels to open is July 1, with the exception of a grocery store.
She and Bowen both said there’s a wait for refrigeration for the grocery store.
“Due to COVID, supplies are coming in much later. We’re still waiting on glass to be put into the building that we ordered 23 weeks ago,” Holliday-Wiseman said.
Piggly Wiggly opened in Aberdeen 30 years ago. Joe McGonagill said the timing of the eviction letter was unfortunate since there are no available buildings to meet the grocery store’s needs and not enough time to pursue another option.