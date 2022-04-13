ABERDEEN – Ever since The Pointe shopping center alongside Highway 145 was first announced last May, its planned anchor was to be Piggly Wiggly.
Whereas the grocery store’s ownership received an eviction letter April 1 stating it had to be out of its current location alongside Maple Street within two months, the relocation plan seems to not be materializing.
“Negotiations on the new contract with the building fell through on the verbal agreement, and we were told that they would not renew our lease and we had two months to exit the building,” said Joe McGonagill, whose family owns Piggly Wiggly locations in Aberdeen, Amory and Nettleton.
There was only a verbal agreement and not a signed lease agreement regarding a move to The Pointe.
The nearby First Pentecostal Church owns the property occupied by Piggly Wiggly and Bill’s Dollar Store, which also received an eviction letter. Local store management at Bill’s Dollar Store could not comment on the matter.
“We’re tearing Piggly Wiggly and Bill’s Dollar Store for our church parking lot. We average around 140 cars on a Sunday and they’re parking all over the place. We’ve got to give them a place to park,” said Pastor Ricky Bowen, adding clearing the buildings to build a parking lot was always the plan after The Pointe project came to fruition.
He also said the church’s congregation size continues to grow, prompting the need for more parking.
The church also had ownership of the property where The Pointe is currently being built, near the intersection of Highways 8 and 145, earmarked for future development and donated it for the shopping center.
The Pointe is owned by HHH Real Estate Investments, and while Joe’s brother, Brian, had input on the grocery store’s design and was the main contact person regarding the planned move, the McGonagills never had any funding tied in with the project.
Plans continue for a grocery store; urgent care clinic; restaurant; clothing and shoe stores; and a park. Bowen could not share further details about the grocery store.
“It’s going to bring approximately 100 jobs,” HHH Real Estate Investments owner Katina Holliday-Wiseman said of the overall development of the shopping center. “It’s very exciting to bring something new into town. I feel like it’s going to be invigorating and be an excellent addition to the town. It’s going to be a really nice area and bring more people and revenue to the area.”
She said concrete for the parking lot is expected to be poured within the next couple of weeks, and the goal for most parcels to open is July 1, with the exception of a grocery store.
She and Bowen both said there’s a wait for refrigeration for the grocery store.
“Due to COVID, supplies are coming in much later. We’re still waiting on glass to be put into the building that we ordered 23 weeks ago,” Holliday-Wiseman said.
Giving thanks for years of support
Piggly Wiggly opened in Aberdeen 30 years ago, and Joe said the timing of the eviction letter came at a bad time since there are no available buildings to meet the grocery store’s needs and not enough time to pursue another option.
“With the increases on prices, there’s not enough profit margin on a much higher lease package because of the cost of goods. With the timing, metal is up, concrete is up, labor is up, dirtwork is up. Everything is up,” he said.
He said the business in Aberdeen through the years has been fantastic.
“It was like a friendship. The customer base that you build up is what we’re going to miss. I don’t have a negative vibe towards anyone involved with the city or our customers,” Joe said. “Brian and I still have the Piggly Wiggly in Nettleton and the one in Amory, and we do not want to leave on a negative note because you never know what the future might bring. If we ever have another opportunity and something does come up, yes, we’ll always keep Aberdeen in mind because we already know so many people over there.”