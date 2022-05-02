ABERDEEN – Eagerness through the Mississippi Department of Archives and History is helping potentially provide for Aberdeen’s next historic district, which encompasses a large portion of Vine Street, with points north of Short Street.
“After considerable conversation back and forth and changing the map a number of times, [archives and history] decided we needed a bigger national register district, and they’re willing to pay for it,” said Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission Chair Kathy Seymour during April 19’s board of aldermen meeting.
Outside of the meeting, she said the matter has to be approved by the Mississippi Archives and History board, and the next step would to be documentation of each building in the district.
Seymour said during last week's Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission meeting, the original application included 163 buildings for the district. It also included to an application for Shivers school, the original Black library and the Masonic Lodge to be added to the national register.
The city’s portion of a certified local government grant toward the effort totals $5,600, but archives and history committed to covering the cost associated with an expanded historic district.
“They said they were very excited about the formation of this district. The original district we asked them to do ended at Matubba Street. We added all this to the west to Woodcrest Circle and up to Ben Bender Road and all the way over to James Street. It’s going to be a considerably larger district,” Seymour said.
She said the designation could lead to further historic district expansions.
Aldermen approved to make changes from the previous application to accommodate for the larger district.
In a separate building-related matter, the board approved to suspend Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission member Jim Edwards. There was confusion about the zoning board’s recommendation to the board of aldermen.
“You have on here suspension. I was at that meeting, and the word suspension was not used. The word expelled was used,” Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes said of the wording on the meeting’s agenda.
Planning board chairman Eddie Buchanan recalled the wording as suspension, but fellow member Chestine Clay remembered the wording as expulsion.
Members of the board of aldermen voiced concerns about a number of reservations with the zoning board, which led to the recommendation to permanently expel Edwards.
Haynes made a motion, which passed 4-1, to accept a recommendation to suspend Edwards indefinitely. However, he voted against the matter during the roll call.
“There’s a dead fish on the line somewhere in here today, and I brought it to the light. Yesterday you were singing a whole dadgum different song,” Haynes said.
As last week’s aldermen meeting was going into closed determination, Edwards thanked aldermen for the opportunity to serve 25 years on the planning and zoning commission.
Medical marijuana
While no action was taken last week, the city’s standpoint on medical marijuana was briefly discussed.
“The board hasn’t discussed it, but it’s been at a county level. On May 5, we’re either going to opt in or opt out. If you do not opt out, you’re automatically in,” said Mayor Charles Scott in responding to a question from Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth.
Clay asked later during citizen input about the marijuana issue.
“We had a preliminary discussion with other county members this past Monday, and there was talk about what they were doing. Based on some of the things about the opt in and the opt out, it says you have to opt out by resolution. If you decide not to opt out, you really don’t have to do anything,” Scott said.
He said there will be a decision about a public hearing before the board of aldermen makes its decision on the matter.
Economic impacts
During her input, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins gave a recap of economic impact studies from last December’s Christmas parade, February’s Mardi Gras parade and April’s Pilgrimage, which generated an influx of revenue for the city.
“With our Christmas parade, we estimated by the drone photos the attendance was 1,500, and economic impact was $46,130 to the community. The Mardi Gras parade and not the ball, itself, was an economic impact of $27,000. With the Pilgrimage, we had 11 states represented from as far away as New York, Pennsylvania, Florida and California, and the economic impact was assessed at $40,025. For the first quarter, that is over $100,000,” she said.
Robbins said the visitors bureau will share in a second round of tourism relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. Its share is set to be $250,000, which will be used for marketing.
“This will be on a larger scale than we’ve been able to achieve before, so we’re looking at doing some targeted ads for our visitors who are out of state while they’re in state doing some of the other nearby attractions like the Elvis Presley birthplace,” she said.
During their inputs, Scott, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull and Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom all complimented those who helped with the previous week’s ceremony regarding $4 million in funding for the Port of Aberdeen.
As far as the port, aldermen accepted the loan bid of $422,500 from Aubern Construction for dock facility upgrades. A total of $389,545 is available through a Mississippi Department of Transportation multimodal grant the city received last year, and the remainder of the cost will be paid through port funds.
The board also approved an engineering proposal of $37,500 through Neel-Schaffer to apply for a grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation for road improvements at the port.
“It will create economic impact to improve the port and get the port up to speed to where it needs to be to further that project,” said William Sanford of Neel-Schaffer.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen asked during his input if there is a way to gather information about the revenue loss anticipated from the closings of Piggly Wiggly and Bill’s Dollar Store. It was noted the information would have to come from the stores and not the Mississippi Department of Revenue.
In other business
While Aberdeen’s mask mandate remains in effect in city buildings, Allen asked about the possibility of lifting it. Scott recommended adhering to CDC regulations for indoor places, which still require masks. No action was taken by the board.
Aldermen approved to set public hearings for May 10 at 5 p.m. regarding ordinances pertaining to rental property inspections and dogs.
During her input, Garth said she received several calls about the fence being torn down next to the Aberdeen High School softball field, which was installed on city property. The Aberdeen School Board previously took action on the matter to demolish it.
She also said city employees want to know if pay increases are a possibility.
“Right now, that money that is proposed for Columbus, they have not issued it yet. They are verifying if they can actually write that check,” Scott said, adding the city is taking the same precautions in researching.
Allen said he continues to receive calls about speeding throughout the city, and Scott said the Mississippi Department of Transportation is conducted a traffic flow survey, which will lead to suggestions about the best speed limits in certain areas.
Scott also suggested purchasing radar signs that show drivers how fast they’re going.