Aberdeen High School students, Layla Scott, left, and Te'ylor Hoskins present Ann Johnson of Auxiliary Unit 26 with donations for the Plant a Flag for Veterans effort, which was a community service project.
Members of the Aberdeen High School JROTC place flags in front of American Legion Post 26 Oct. 31 for the Plant a Flag for Veterans display.
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
Aberdeen High School students, Layla Scott, left, and Te'ylor Hoskins present Ann Johnson of Auxiliary Unit 26 with donations for the Plant a Flag for Veterans effort, which was a community service project.
ABERDEEN – A tradition through American Legion Post 26 and Auxiliary Unit 26 grew by leaps and bounds this year, thanks to dedication and donations. The Plant a Flag for Veterans effort displays patriotism through hundreds of smaller flags spread in front of the legion hut, located alongside Highway 145 N.
They’re accentuated this year with 13 larger flags to honor the U.S. servicemen killed in Afghanistan in late August.
After seeing the need for donations, Aberdeen High School teacher Jennifer Rollison challenged students to get involved as a community service project. Through students and teachers, $114 was raised by the school.
“It’s for a good cause to help others. We just put in a little extra effort going around to classrooms when we had time to,” said Te’ylor Hoskins, one of Rollison’s graphic design students who helped raise donations.
Layla Scott, another graphic design student, said she and Hoskins both have veterans in their families.
Some of the students who donated to the cause listed veterans they know and were related to, which helped promote Plant a Flag for Veterans and spread additional awareness of Veterans Day.
Rollison said the community service hours will help students in seeking scholarships. She is pushing students to participate in additional community service efforts in town.