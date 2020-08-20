Even though a vaccine for COVID-19 won’t be available in the near future, those who have overcome the virus can help others through convalescent plasma donations.
Plasma is the liquid part of the blood and lymphatic fluid, which makes up approximately half of the volume of blood. It is taken from donors and made into medications for a variety of blood-related conditions.
“It’s not a mainstream treatment, although the concept has been around for a long time. It’s one of the tools being studied,” said Dr. Dwight McComb of Amory Specialty Clinic.
Vitalant Blood Services Marketing and Communication Specialist Jared Luent identifies the important role plasma plays in treating infection and disease.
“Antibodies live in plasma. The antibodies in the plasma of people who have recovered from COVID-19 are especially important at this time,” he said.
Vitalant, which collects plasma, is the principal source for blood donations across north Mississippi
Convalescent plasma contains antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which can be given to patients currently fighting COVID-19.
Luent said it’s the only tried and true treatment for the coronavirus currently available until a vaccine is perfected.
“We need blood donors all the time but especially those who have recovered from COVID. COVID has limited frequent donor sites such as high schools and colleges, which typically provide around 30 percent of our blood supply,” he said. “There is an emergency need now, and we need as many as we can get to step up to help.”
The general rule of thumb is that two weeks after a patient has recovered from COVID-19 and has been symptom-free, plasma can be collected. Details about the donation process are available by visiting vitalant.org/COVIDfree.
To be eligible, a donor must have had COVID-19 symptoms plus a prior laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19, either by a positive nasal/oral swab test or a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies requested by a health care provider. The donor must have had a complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days and be able to meet all other donor eligibility for an automated plasma donation.
As always, any blood donation helps, but a convalescent plasma donation is a special gift only those who have recovered from the virus can give.
McComb provided a visual explanation of the function of convalescent plasma.
“Imagine blood cells as a net with a hole in it. The antibodies attach themselves to the virus, causing it to swell to where it can’t fit in the hole,” he said.
McComb said special protocol is required for hospitals to use convalescent plasma.
“The antibody count must be sufficient for the treatment to be effective,” he said.
McComb expects clinical trials to go on for at least another year before a vaccine will be available.
“Even though the government is trying to accelerate research, safety and effectiveness cannot be compromised for speed,” he said.