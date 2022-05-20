Smithville Mayor Phil Goodwin speaks during Saturday's dedication of Rod Brasfield Park's new playground, which was named in memory of the late Edna Cox. Also pictured, from left, are Cox's family members, Bracey Gray, McKayla Gray, Brittany Gray, Teresa Blaylock and Tim Knight.
SMITHVILLE – A new playground at Rod Brasfield Park was dedicated May 14 in memory of a champion for beautification not only in Smithville but throughout all of Monroe County – the late Edna Cox.
“If you’re here, you obviously knew Ms. Edna because she was special to you and I can’t say anything y’all don’t know but I can tell you this. What few years I got to know her and work with her, she definitely made her mark. She inspired everyone around to do what’s right. That’s what she wanted and that’s what I wish we could push down to the younger generation. She wanted to make sure when she was gone that she left her mark. I can take you to multiple places in this county where you can tell her fingerprints were there. Our county is a lot prettier and a much better place because of her,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson, who donated toward the effort.
Cox, who died in May 2020 at the age of 80, was a driving force in Keep Monroe County Beautiful.
Richardson said tables and benches at community centers throughout Monroe County were part of Cox’s work through Keep Monroe County Beautiful. Monroe County was recognized at a statewide level through Keep Mississippi Beautiful during her tenure.
“Her and her good friend, Ms. Mary Carter, were always working,” said Mayor Phil Goodwin.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to do more here and at the Memorial Park. Grant money is slow right now, but we’re working on things and we haven’t given up. We want to make Smithville beautiful,” he added.