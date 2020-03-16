AMORY – The playground adjacent to Amory High School and East Amory Community Center is undergoing changes in anticipation of grant funding to provide for upgrades, which include two new age-appropriate play areas.
The area has been a place for public recreation and community events for many years. All traces of the time-worn facilities of bygone years have been recently removed to make way for something new.
“We will have a new pavilion with a restroom, along with exercise and play equipment similar to other areas around Amory,” said Amory Parks and Recreation Department Director Rory Thornton. “Two children’s playgrounds will be outfitted with equipment for preschool children, as well as 5 to 12 year olds. Everything will be together.”
Funding for the project is anticipated from a couple of grants applied for by Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan.
“We applied for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant for $150,000 and another Healthy Hero grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation for $50,000,” she said. “The Healthy Hero grant will be used to match the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant in conjunction with other grant funds.
Thornton said positioning of equipment is still being verified so as not to disturb an underground fiber optic cable that serves the high school.