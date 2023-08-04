Several contested races at both the county and state levels will be on ballots for Aug. 8’s Democratic and Republican primaries. Polls will be open that day at Monroe County’s 27 polling places from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The circuit clerk’s office, which is located at the Monroe County Courthouse at 301 Chestnut St. in Aberdeen, is open for absentee voting weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon. The deadline to vote absentee is Aug. 5.
Normally ahead of elections, the circuit clerk’s office has no less than 500 absentee ballots but as of last Thursday, 56 people voted absentee in the office, and 126 were mailed out to voters. All-in-all, 112 were received, including those from people voting in the office.
“Absentee voting is usually a huge indicator as far as election day participation. The numbers we’re looking at now are so low, it’s scary. It’s sad people don’t exercise their right to vote,” said Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan.
Winners of the primaries advance to the Nov. 7 general election, when candidates running as Independents will first appear on ballots.
“The general election will include the winners of the Democratic primary and Republican primary and any Independent candidates, making it possible for you to vote for the person without choosing a party,” Sloan said.
As far as next Tuesday’s primaries, registered voters must choose between a Democratic ballot or a Republican ballot. Voters should review ballots at the precinct to make sure which one they choose to request from poll manager to avoid receiving the incorrect ballot.
In the event of primary runoffs, voters in those districts will cast ballots again Aug. 29. If you vote Democrat or Republican in the Aug. 8 primaries, you must vote on the same party ballot for a potential runoff.
“Although some people think they are registered by party, they are not,” Sloan previously said.
While the deadlines to register to vote for next week’s primaries and potential runoff have passed, the deadline to register to vote for the general election is Aug. 26.
Some voters may vote at different polling precincts due to redistricting. Those in Aberdeen Fifth, which is included in the District 5 supervisor district, will vote at American Legion Post #26, located at 523 Hwy 145 N, and the North Aberdeen polling precinct, which is in the District 4 supervisor district, is now at First Baptist Church, located at 310 W Commerce St.
Due to March 24’s EF-3 tornado, the Amory First polling precinct will be at St. Andrews Methodist Church, located at 1123 Veterans Legion Dr.
Voter registration cards were mailed out earlier this summer, but roughly 2,000 were returned by mail. Circuit clerk staff has worked hard to reach out to get voter information updated.
“If people haven’t received their cards, please reach out as quickly as possible so we can get them corrected,” Sloan said.
The My Election Day website link, which is available at www.monroems.com under the Elected Officials/Circuit Clerk tab enables people to view their polling places, see sample ballots for their specific address and learn about election dates and deadlines.
Additionally, precinct-by-precinct election results will be available on the circuit clerk’s page under the Elections tab.
The county’s redistricting was necessary due to a decrease in population through the census. The requirement is no more than a 10 percent deviation in population between voting districts.
Oxford firm Bridge & Watson assisted in redistricting, and there are changes to some areas as far as supervisor districts. The justice court and constable districts remained the same.
On a state level, Monroe County lost the District 20 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives to Desoto County as a result of the 2020 census. Overall, the county is represented by districts 16, 21, 22, 36, 37 and 39 in the House of Representatives and 7 and 17 in the Senate.
Some contested races appearing on the Aug. 8 primaries will determine races in this year’s election cycle.
The District 1 and 2 supervisors and District 1 constable races include only Republican candidates, and the District 3 Monroe County Justice Court judge and District 36 House of Representatives races feature only Democratic candidates.
For District 1 supervisor, the ballot includes Chuck Moffett, David Baker and Joey Knight. For the District 2 supervisor’s race, incumbent B.R. Richey will face Greg Roberts.
For the contested justice court judge seat, incumbent Adrian McIntosh Haynes will face Laron Griffin.
In the District 36 House of Representatives race, Karl Gibbs will face Terrell Harris.
For the District 1 constable race, incumbent Patrick Chism will face Donnie Sloan.
Because of candidates running as Independents, top vote-getters running in the District 3 and 4 supervisor primaries will advance to the November election.
For District 3, incumbent Rubel West will face Glenn ‘Chip’ Chism in the Republican primary. The winner will face Independent candidate Brian Atkins Nov. 7. There are no Democratic candidates in the District 3 supervisor race.
For the District 4 supervisor’s race, incumbent Fulton Ware will face Pedro Clay in the Democratic primaries. While no Republicans are running for the seat, the winner of the Democratic primary will face Independent candidate Jeremy Lee in November.
The only countywide race in this year’s election cycle is for the coroner’s seat in which Democratic candidate Jeremy Belle will face incumbent Alan Gurley and Heather Lucius Smith, who are both running independent, in November.
For the District 5 supervisor’s race, incumbent Hosea Bogan (D) will face Republican candidate Jason Sullivan for the November general election.
Candidates running unopposed are Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, circuit clerk Dana Sloan, chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer, county attorney Candace Cooper Blalock, tax assessor Mitzi Presley, tax collector Alysia Wright, District 1 justice court judge Sarah Stevens, District 2 justice court judge Brandon Davis, District 2 constable Ron West, District 3 constable Herbert Harris, county surveyor Keith Ashley Eaton, District 2 election commissioner Jason Gallop and District 4 election commissioner Earnestine Metcalf.
County and state officials will be sworn in in January to begin their four-year terms of office.
People are reminded to take an acceptable form of photo identification to the polling places when voting.
State law requires only one person in the voting booth at a time. Write-in votes only count in the case of a death, withdrawal, removal or resignation of a candidate.
