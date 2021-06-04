Two local mayor’s races are among the seats on municipal ballots for June 8’s general election. Amory, Smithville, and Hatley will each have contested races, with those in Amory and Smithville highlighted by mayors’ races.
Polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and an acceptable form of identification is required. City Halls will be open June 5 from 8 a.m. until noon, which is the last day for in-person absentee voting.
In Amory, incumbent Mayor Brad Blalock will face Corey Glenn. The two candidates are both running Independent and are the only ones who qualified for the race.
Voters in two of Amory’s wards will also cast ballots for alderman races.
In Ward 1, Republican candidate Clint Evans will face Independent candidate Michael “Mike” Edgeworth. Evans defeated incumbent Ward 1 Alderman Buddy Carlisle in April’s Republican primary.
In the Ward 4 race, incumbent Glen Bingham, who is running Democrat, will face two opponents – Republican Harold A. Holloway Jr. and Ethan Park, who is running Libertarian.
Amory’s Ward 2 race was decided through a Democratic party runoff in late April after Barry Woods Sr. defeated Edsel “Blade” Hampton.
In Ward 3, Republican Mark Mitchell is running unopposed after Democrat Tyrone James recently withdrew from the race. Republican candidate Cody Hildreth withdrew from the Ward 3 alderman race earlier this year as well.
For the city’s alderman-at-large seat, incumbent Joe McGonagill ran unopposed. Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen also ran unopposed.
Registered voters will cast ballots at the Old National Guard Armory, located at 101 9th St. S.
Smithville voters will decide between Phil Goodwin and Nancy Bishop for the town’s next mayor. Both candidates are current members of the Smithville Board of Aldermen.
While the town’s board of aldermen has five members, only three candidates qualified – incumbent Sheila Bennett, Jimmy Dabbs and Leigh Skinner.
A special election date to fill the two other seats on the board will be set after the new administration is sworn in this summer.
All of Smithville’s candidates are running as Independents.
Voters will cast ballots at the Smithville Community Center, located at 60001 Franklin St.
Hatley’s only contested race is for the Ward 4 alderman seat, which is between incumbent Sandra Vaughan and Jason Edwards.
Those running unopposed in Hatley include Mayor George King, Ward 1 incumbent Debra Johnson, Ward 3 incumbent Hazel Irvin Jones and alderman-at-large Robbie Ausbon.
Like Smithville, Hatley will require a special election later this year for the Ward 2 alderman seat since no one qualified earlier this year.
The town’s voting precinct is the Hatley Community Center, located at 60030 Morgan St.
Races in Nettleton, which is on the same election cycle as Amory, Smithville and Hatley, were determined in April through its Democratic primaries and runoff.
For Gattman, which is also on the same election cycle, the current administration – Mayor Wayne Downey and aldermen Jerry Blaylock, Elizabeth McKay and John Woodham Jr. all ran unopposed.