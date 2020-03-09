Mississippi will be one of six states hosting presidential primaries March 10, meaning polls at Monroe County’s voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day. Registered voters can chose to vote on either a Republican or Democratic ballot to help determine which candidates will face each other in the November election.
“Everyone needs to get out and vote to voice who they think should win the nomination,” said Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan. “We’re going to have long lines, not as long as we will in November, but we normally have a good turnout for the primaries and presidential election. People should think about voting at non-peak times instead of times like lunchtime and after 5.”
On the Republican ballot, presidential candidates are Donald J. Trump, Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente and Bill Weld. Additionally, Cindy Hyde-Smith and Trent Kelly’s names are on the ballot for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representative seats, respectively.
For the Democratic ballot, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang are the nominees for president.
For the U.S. Senate seat, Tobey Bernard Bartee, Jensen Bohren and Mike Espy are listed as Democrats. Antonia Eliason is the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives seat.
There will be sample ballots available at the county’s voting precincts, which are the same precincts people voted last November for the Monroe County election.
“You’re not registered either way as a Democrat or a Republican; you simply tell the poll worker which ballot you want,” Sloan said.
People must bring some form of ID to the polls to vote.
Absentee voting is currently underway at the circuit clerk’s office, located at the Monroe County Courthouse alongside Chestnut Street in Aberdeen. The office will also be open March 7 from 8 a.m. until noon. The deadline to vote absentee is March 7 at noon.
In addition to the presidential and congressional seats, November’s ballot will include seats for the Mississippi Supreme Court, Mississippi Court of Appeals, Okolona School Board, Monroe County School Board and Monroe County Election Commission.