On a national scale Nov. 8, Monroe County voters will help decide who represents this part of the state in the U.S. House of Representatives. On a local scale, voters in District 2 of the Monroe County School District will participate in the only contested race specific to the county.
Additionally on the ballot, several incumbent judges are running unopposed in local chancery and circuit court districts, along with one seat on the state’s court of appeals.
There are also two other unopposed school board races on local ballots.
"All of these positions are very important, and everyone needs to get out and vote. Voting is one privilege that we're given, and people need to take it very serious," said Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan.
Cassandra Morris and Sam Mitchell are facing each other for the District 2 Monroe County School Board seat. Former District 2 school board member Mickey Miller resigned from the seat in August.
Renee Brasfield Harris is running unopposed for the District 1 seat on the Monroe County School Board. Sitting member Butch Palmer did not seek reelection.
For Position 1 on the Okolona Municipal School District Board of Trustees, Fred Mitchel Gandy is the only candidate on the ballot. The seat represents a portion of Monroe County.
All candidates for school board seats are independents.
For the 1st Congressional seat, Republican incumbent Trent Kelly will face Democratic opponent Dianne Black for a leadership position in Washington, D.C.
For District 1 Chancery Court races, Brad Tennison is running unopposed for Place 1, while Michael Malski is for Place 2, Jacqueline Mask is for Place 3, and Stephen T. Bailey is for Place 4.
As far as District 1 Circuit Court races, John R. White is unopposed for Place 1, Paul Funderburk for Place 2, Kelly L. Mims for Place 3 and Michael P. ‘Chip’ Mills Jr. for Place 4.
Jim M. Greenlee is the only candidate for District 1 Position 1 for the court of appeals.
All judges on the ballot are nonpartisan.
Election Day
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for next Tuesday’s election, and voters will use paper ballots. If voters accidentally miss voting in a certain race, a paper scanner will bring it to their attention.
Some form of voter ID is required to cast ballots.
“Mississippians can now download a digital ID through the Mississippi Department of Public Safety,” Sloan said.
She said Oct. 26 the number of people voting absentee in Monroe County increased through the previous week.
The Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office, located alongside Chestnut Street in Aberdeen, will be open Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon for absentee voting, and the in-person absentee voting deadline is Nov. 5 at noon.
The deadline for absentees returned by mail is 5 p.m. on Nov. 15, which must be postmarked by Nov. 8. Additionally, Nov. 15 is the deadline for people who cast affidavit ballots to present IDs at the circuit clerk’s office in order for their votes to count.
Next week's election is a precursor to 2023's county, state and presidential election. The qualifying window for county and state candidates is shorter next year compared to previous years. Qualifying begins at 8 a.m. Jan. 3 and ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 1.
