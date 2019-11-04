Registered voters will decide state and local races across Mississippi Nov. 5 for the general election. Polls at Monroe County’s 26 voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. that day.
While August’s Democratic and Republican primaries decided many of Monroe County’s races, there are still a few local offices up for grabs.
“Your vote is your voice and you need to let it be heard,” said Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan, who added there will be no county runoff election as the highest vote-getters will be the winners.
For the Monroe County Tax Collector race, Democrat Jason Hood will face Independent Alysia Wright.
All five county supervisor races are contested in the election.
In the District 1 race, Democrat incumbent Joseph Richardson will face Republican Cody Hutson and Independent Tim C. Johnson. For District 2, Democrat B.R. Richey faces Independent Randy Minor.
For District 3, Republican Brian Atkins will face Democrat Wayne Faulkner and Independent Rubel D. West. In District 4, Democrat incumbent Fulton Ware will face Independent Robert ‘Ben’ Howell. For District 5, Democrat incumbent Hosea Bogan faces Independent Jason Sullivan.
For the District 1 Justice Court Judge race, Republican Joe Benton will face Democrat Tim Oswalt and Independent Sarah Cline Stevens.
For the District 1 Constable race, Democrat Patrick Chism will face Independent Donnie Sloan.
For the position 1 seat on the Okolona School Board, Lorene Moore Barr will face Fred M. Gandy. The school board race is non-partisan.
Those running unopposed on the ballot are Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer, Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan, Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Monroe County Attorney Candace Cooper Blalock, Monroe County Surveyor Keith Ashley Eaton, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, Monroe County Tax Assessor Mitzi Faulkner Presley, District 2 Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis, District 3 Justice Court Judge Adrian McIntosh Haynes, District 2 Constable Ron West and District 3 Constable Herbert Harris.
For state races, the governor’s race will feature Democrat Jim Hood, Republican Tate Reeves, Constitution party candidate Bob Hickingbottom and Independent David R. Singletary.
For lieutenant governor, Republican Delbert Hosemann faces Democrat Jay Hughes. For secretary of state, Democrat Johnny DuPree faces Republican Michael Watson.
In the attorney general’s race, Jennifer Riley Collins, who is running as a Democrat, faces Republican Lynn Fitch. State auditor Shad White is running unopposed.
For the state treasurer’s seat, Democrat Addie Lee Green will face Republican David McRae.
In the state commissioner of agriculture and commerce race, Democrat Rickey L. Cole will face incumbent Andy Gipson, who is running Republican. For the state commissioner of insurance race, Republican incumbent Mike Chaney will face Democrat Robert E. Amos.
Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley is running unopposed.
For the northern district transportation commissioner race, Republican John Caldwell will face Democrat Joe T. ‘Joey’ Grist.
District 1 District Attorney John Weddle is running unopposed.
In the Mississippi Legislature, District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan, District 20 Rep. Chris Brown and District 39 Rep. Dana Underwood McLean are all running unopposed.
For the District 17 senate seat, Republican incumbent Charles A. ‘Chuck’ Younger will face Democrat DeWanna Belton and Libertarian Danny Bedwell.
In the District 16 house race, Independent incumbent Steve Holland will face Democrat Rickey W. Thompson. In the District 36 house race, Democrat incumbent Karl Gibbs will face Independent Jessica Lofton Lewis.
There will be sample ballots available at all polling locations and at the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office, located at the Monroe County Courthouse alongside Chestnut Street in Aberdeen.
The courthouse will be open for absentee voting Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. until noon, which is the deadline for absentee voting. As of Oct. 23, 421 absentee ballots had been received for the general election.
Sloan reminds anyone who has moved since the last election that they must vote at their new polling place rather than their previous one. Voters are reminded to take a picture ID to their precinct to vote also.
Sloan also wants voters to know only one person is allowed in the voting booth at a time. As far as write-ins, they only count if there’s a death, withdrawal, removal or resignation of a candidate.
Those elected in next week’s general election will be sworn in and begin the new term in January.