Sunday storms sweeping through the area knocked down trees, dumping limbs on streets and yards throughout the county.
According to Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson, the most extensive damage happened between Hatley and Smithville, particularly the areas of Smithville Road and Summerford Drive.
She said storms have been continuous throughout the day.
Her office hasn’t received damage reports on homes, but a tree fell on the front of a house alongside Meadowlane Drive in Aberdeen. Sanderson noted a porch that was blown off the front of a mobile home.
In Aberdeen, trees were down over Bellview and Club Park drives and Ausborn Lane. Aberdeen Electric Department crews were working alongside Highway 45 just after 2 p.m. to restore outages.