When the winners of next year’s state elections are sworn in to office in 2024, Monroe County’s representation in the Mississippi House of Representatives will look vastly different due to results of the latest census. The change includes the complete loss of District 20, which includes areas such as Amory, Nettleton and Smithville.
Prior to a recent redistricting, Monroe County was closely evenly split by Mississippi House of Representative districts 20, 36 and 39. However, with the new district map, the county will be served by districts 16, 21, 22, 36, 37 and 39. All but one of the districts is mostly located in a neighboring county, making it more difficult for Monroe County residents to hold seats in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
“It’s something we don’t want to live with as is. That’s the bottom line. We don’t want this type of representation from other counties having to reach in and serve Monroe County. We’ve got qualified people here to run,” said Monroe County Board of Supervisors President Hosea Bogan.
District 20 is being completely reassigned to DeSoto County, which is part of the sprawling metro-Memphis area. According to voting archives at the Monroe County Courthouse, the first listed reference to District 20 in general election results was in 1979.
“This part of the country didn’t grow, and the northwest did. In redistricting, you have house seats that reflect the population growth. We didn’t grow and DeSoto County did, so a seat had to be moved in that area to allow for that growth,” said District 20 Rep. Chris Brown of Nettleton.
According to early census data reported last summer, DeSoto County's population increased 14.7 percent from 161,252 residents through the 2010 census to 185,314 residents through the latest census.
By the same report, Monroe County's population decreased by 7.6 percent from 36,989 in 2010 to 34,180 residents now. Several local officials argue the census data is flawed.
Brown voted against the state’s redistricting plan because of the major changes in Monroe County’s makeup in the house of representatives. He said when asked by speaker of the house Phillip Gunn four years ago if he planned to run again in 2023, Brown said he planned to term limit himself and not seek re-election.
“I voiced my displeasure, not because I wasn’t going to run again but because of how they cut up my county,” he said of his vote on the plan.
He said he tried to reason with other house members about the redistricting map with no luck.
The House Congressional Redistricting Committee was comprised of seven Republicans, chairman Charles Jim Beckett (District 23), vice chairman Dan Eubanks (District 25), Kevin Ford (District 54), Vince Mangold (District 53), John Read (District 112), Fred Shanks (District 60) and Jason White (District 48), and three Democrats, Edward Blackmon Jr. (District 57), William Brown (District 70) and Cheikh Taylor (District 38).
“For the most part, the biggest constraints are if you lose population, you’ve got to go in and move it somewhere. When you start shifting districts, it’s like dominoes – it shifts all across the state,” Eubanks said. “The primary constraint is not diluting a minority majority district and keeping any kind of spread contingent to that district. When you start doing that, it starts shifting everything across the state.”
The Mississippi Constitution requires the state legislature to draw new districts every 10 years following census data to reflect population changes.
According to the Blue Book, Mississippi’s official and statistical register, the maximum allowed number of state house of representative districts is 122, and the most state senate districts allowed is 52.
Prior to the latest redistricting plan, the majority of District 20 was located in Monroe County, while still serving small portions of Lee and Itawamba counties.
“I think Monroe County should have a representative from Monroe County to represent Monroe County. We, as citizens of Monroe County, were not aware until it had happened. Had we been aware of it, we would’ve made our reservations known from the start that Monroe County does not want to be without representation. We feel like we have been done a disservice the way this thing turned out. We had a representative and wanted to replace the representative with someone from Monroe County,” Bogan said.
In getting feedback from his constituents, he said people are dissatisfied about redistricting.
“They think we feel like a stepchild having other people from outside of Monroe County to represent us and we need our own representation,” Bogan said.
Unsure of what the future house dynamic means for the county, Brown hopes for the best.
“It could be spun to where we can say we have six who have our interest at heart. Being an optimist, it could make a positive change on having six instead of three,” he said. “We need to stay engaged and active with those six representatives who do have portions of our county. They need to be responsive to the needs of the county.”
Brown has served District 20 since 2012, and those serving before him include Jimmy Puckett, J.B. Markham, Jerome Huskey and Bo Robinson.
The new district maps will take effect Jan. 1, 2024, when the next term of state legislators begins.