The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently announced the award of approximately $5.3 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the northern district, including two Monroe County recipients.
The Port of Aberdeen was awarded $538,860 to construct a secondary rail spur. It was among four north Mississippi ports receiving funds. The Monroe County Airport was among nine regional airports receiving funds. Its total of $265,270 will rehabilitate a hangar.
The state transportation commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit organizations throughout Mississippi.
“The numbers and sizes of these awards continues to grow. Next year should be even better, so applicants should get their projects ready,” said MDOT Northern District Commissioner John Caldwell. “The increasingly multimodal nature of our transportation network will keep us competitive in a dynamic international market.”
Funding for these multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multimodal grants each year. Grant applications, which include project details and funds requested, are reviewed and approved by a multimodal committee specific to each mode of transportation.
For more information on MDOT’s multimodal resources and other grants visit GoMDOT.com.
