ABERDEEN – Action items regarding engineering for drainage and port improvements led to discussion during July 18’s board of aldermen meeting about an increasing amount of momentum and funding for the port.
An engineering contract for phase 2 of dock improvements was approved, which entail repairing and repainting damaged dolphins, replacing the dolphin fender system, site grading, driveway paving and widening, refurbishing truck scales and adding a new scale house.
“Two years ago, the city received $450,000 from MDOT (Mississippi Department of Transportation) for a rehabilitation project for some of the infrastructure. That project was completed and then as a phase 2 to finish the infrastructure improvements at the dock needed, the city applied for just over $800,000 from MDA (Mississippi Development Authority). It has taken MDA months to finally execute the agreement, and the money is now with the city,” said engineer William Sanford of Neel-Schaffer.
Ahead of approval, Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday said he wanted city attorney Walter Zinn Jr. to review the engineering contract.
“With the other grants making themselves available here, time is of the essence to get this project finished,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
Ward 5 Alderman Shea Cain said the city is already under contract with Neel-Schaffer.
“We have a potential customer coming in the fall of this year and each day we wait is another day that they want to be in business with us in the fourth quarter of this year,” he said.
As far as the $4 million MARAD grant the city previously received through the U.S. Department of Transportation for the railspur to the port, Sanford said the environmental review phase is close to being complete. After that point, the city can execute its grant agreement to receive the funding and move forward with the project.
Earlier this month, MDOT also awarded the port roughly $538,000 for the railspur project.
“The funding from MARAD is for the primary railspur to finally finish it from the KCS line to the port. This $538,000 will fund a secondary spur that will parallel for a short distance right off the KCS track to allow cars to property offload and onload onto the main line,” Sanford said.
Cain asked about the potential of the U.S. Corps of Engineers dredging at the port, but Sanford is waiting to hear back from federal delegates about potential funding.
Scott said Watco will be the port operator. An agreement with the company was tabled.
As far as drainage improvements, aldermen approved a supplement agreement with Neel-Schaffer to move forward with the final design, bidding and construction administration for proposed improvements for areas of Madison, Monroe, Hickory, James and Short streets. The estimated cost is $380,000.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes also spoke with Sanford about areas needing to be addressed in his ward.
Communication issues
A storm last month caused a major power outage, resulting in communication issues for not just residents but also for the city’s phone lines. Aberdeen Fire Chief Fred Hodges stressed the need to upgrade communications. City comptroller Karen Crump said if the internet is down, phone service is also down for city lines.
“The sheriff’s department came out to say 911 was trying to get in contact for 30 minutes and couldn’t get us,” Hodges said in explaining a call about a downed tree. “Without the MSWIN system, we can’t even talk to the police department if something bad happens.”
Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson said when phone lines are down, his department and the police department are also impacted.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth stressed the need to appropriate funding to improve the fire department’s communications. Scott said the city will pursue grants through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for needed radios.
Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said City Hall more recently lost electricity, which caused communication issues in his department.
“In a nutshell, everything needs to be upgraded,” Thompson said.
Hodges also plugged the availability of free smoke detectors for residents living inside the city limits, which will be installed by members of the Aberdeen Fire Department. Managers of apartment complexes are responsible for providing smoke detectors in units.
Oddfellows East
Discussion during both alderman and citizen input focused on the continued need to address the privately-owned cemetery, Oddfellows East. It has been an eyesore for years, which has led to city adjudications and volunteer efforts to mow it.
“They’ve been doing this for 50 years and the people buried out there paid their money for their graves, and somebody needs to do something. I appreciate what you have done, but we all have people out there,” said citizen Joyce Vasser.
Haynes said he has a grave at Oddfellows East, which is occupied by someone he doesn’t know.
“If the city takes that over, if you take it over, how do you want to deal with me,” he asked.
Haynes said he doesn’t rely on the city to clean family members’ graves but rather maintains them himself and encourages others to do the same for their family plots.
During his input, Cain expressed support in the city acquiring the cemetery.
“It’s a situation I know the city has faced for many years and I know as Mr. Haynes reminded me yesterday, when you take on something of that nature, you inherit a lot of problems but I know that’s part of this city and the people laid to rest out there deserve better than what they’re getting,” he said.
In a related matter, aldermen approved to advertise for sealed bids for cemetery maintenance. Because Oddfellows East is not owned by the city, taxpayer funds can’t be spent on it since it’s personal property.
Cain asked the board of supervisors for assistance during its July 21 meeting. He asked about the potential of Monroe County Work Center help to clean up dead trees and limbs, but it was noted labor can't be used since the cemetery is privately owned.
In other business
During their times for input, board members discussed the need for limb and brush collection throughout the city. Holliday asked about the potential of acquiring a second boom truck for the street department. A list was compiled for a number of issues, which was to be presented to Scott.
Insurance agent Homer Braylock said there are no changes in Blue Cross Blue Shield deductibles, co-pay, co-insurance, prescriptions and out of pocket expenses.
“The best news I can give you is last year, your employee-only rate was $416.38. That particular number going forward Sept. 1 is $396.15 for employee-only, which is saving the city $25.23 per employee,” he said.
Insurance claims were kept low, and it was encouraged for city employees to utilize the Healthy You! option through Blue Cross Blue Shield. Aldermen approved to renew the city’s insurance contract effective Sept. 1.
During his input, Cain recapped a meeting with Scott and Westlake manager Jimmy Autrey from earlier in the day.
“It lets you see what commitment they’ve put into this city and how much money is generated by them and the taxes paid. It’s $1 million in Aberdeen School District taxes,” he said. “They’re an integral part of this community and have been since 1963. They spend about $6.5 million a year with the utilities department.”
Several members of the Mayor’s Youth Council attended the meeting, and Haynes recognized them as the future for the city.
