Movement and funding for dock improvements and the railspur for the Port of Aberdeen were talking points of last week's board of aldermen meeting.

 COURTESY/TENN-TOM WATERWAY

ABERDEEN – Action items regarding engineering for drainage and port improvements led to discussion during July 18’s board of aldermen meeting about an increasing amount of momentum and funding for the port.

