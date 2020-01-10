Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson shared the following message from Smithville meteorologist Johnny Parker regarding incoming weather:
A wind advisory is in effect for North Mississippi from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday. Winds: South winds at 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts to 40 miles per hour.
A flash flood watch is in effect for North Mississippi from midnight through 6 p.m. Saturday. The total rainfall is one to three inches with locally three-plus inches.
A significant severe weather outbreak is expected late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
The storm’s timing is 4 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday. Primary threats are large hail, widespread damaging winds of 70 to 80 miles per hour with localized higher gusts and tornadoes, few of which could be strong/long tracked.