ABERDEEN – According to statistics from the U.S. military, there are more than 82,000 Americans still listed as missing from conflicts dating back to World War II.
Through an annual event paying tribute to those taken prisoner of war and those missing in action, American Legion Auxiliary 26 will observe POW/MIA Day Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
“We have so many POWs and MIAs who have come back, but so many are still missing. Their bodies are slowly but surely coming back one by one 70 years later. We want to honor those who have come back and those who have not,” said Auxiliary Unit 26 President Tricia Darty. “We have soldiers and veterans who served our country and served it well. The prisoners of war went through so much torture, and we want to thank them and their families.”
Through the ceremony, the Aberdeen High School JROTC will participate by posting the colors and leading the missing soldier’s table ceremony. There will also be a reading of the POW/MIA poem, a flag folding ceremony, a candle lighting, remembrance and playing of Taps.
The guest speaker is Lt. Col. (Retired) Rev. James Cook.
“It will be held outside for the first time in a long, long time. It will be a moving ceremony,” Darty said.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors. Darty invites the public to attend.
American Legion Post 26 is located at 523 Hwy. 145 N.