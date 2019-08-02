Former Hatley Elementary School Principal Misty Powell started her new role as principal of the Advanced Learning Center in Becker July 1, opening the next chapter in her ties to education in the Monroe County School District.
She is a graduate of Smithville High School who has served in several capacities and levels in the school district for 18 years.
“Monroe County is home to me. I raised three wonderful kids here,” she said.
Powell showed a natural aptitude for education ever since she lectured her dolls and stuffed animals as a child. At the Advanced Learning Center, she leads a campus offering advanced placement courses, as well as dual-credit courses in partnership with Itawamba Community College and Delta State University.
It serves not only Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville high school but also students from Aberdeen and Nettleton as space permits. The mission of the school is summarized by the acronym formed by the first letters in its name: Achievement – Leadership – Communication.
“We are a welcoming place. Every school has its own climate. We’re out to encourage our students to make a life first and then make a living. We challenge our students to not be afraid to take a risk. We must believe that we can make a difference.
“Parental involvement is important. The rigor of education brings changes and options for all of us. I want to inspire our staff as well as parents to build on the progress that has been made here,” Powell said.