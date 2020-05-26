A deadline forbidding utility disconnections for delinquent bills expired May 26, and electricity providers serving Monroe County customers are willing to work with customers who have outstanding bills.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission approved the order early in the pandemic to help ease a financial burden for anyone in need, and municipal providers followed suit.
Aberdeen Electric Department, the City of Amory Electric Department and the Monroe County and 4-County electric power associations will not begin disconnections until June 1, but those with delinquent bills in need of payment plans should make arrangements immediately.
The City of Okolona Electric Department, which serves a large section of western Monroe County, was set to resume disconnections May 27 as of last week. It has sent correspondence to customers about payment options regarding delinquent bills.
“We’re trying to encourage our people to come in so we can work something out. We can cut off on the 27th but we’re trying to make it so we don’t have to do that because they’ve contacted us before that point,” said Justin Sullivan, who manages the department.
Customers may contact 447-5482 for more information.
Tombigbee Electric Power Association, which serves a small section of north Monroe County, also planned last week to resume disconnections May 27, and people can visit www.tombigbeeelectric.com/easypay to find out more information about the easy pay option or call 842-7635.
Aberdeen Electric Department customers are being asked to pay the current bill for May’s usage in addition to delinquent debt in a timely matter.
“If it took three months to get to this point, we’ll give you 90 days to clear it up. We are not going to relinquish any late fees. The late fees carry on and increase every month somewhat like interest,” said Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brian Sanders. “If they get cut off at any point during that 90 days for non-payment, before they’re re-established, everything including all delinquent bills and a reconnection fee must be trued up at that time.”
He added the department does not have a partial payment system.
“We’re not going to be detrimental to any customers but we’re going to be fair. That’s what TVA wants us to be. What we do for one, we’ve got to do for all,” Sanders said. “We don’t want to cut your power off. We encourage you to pay your bill before the late fees are incurred.”
He was unsure last week of firm numbers of delinquent bills but said at one point, the outstanding bills totaled between $125,000 and $150,000. However, more people have paid since then.
The Aberdeen Electric Department can be reached at 369-4724.
Amory Utilities General Manager Mike King said there have been some delinquencies, but the majority of customers are regularly paying their bills. He said it’s important for customers to bring accounts up to date by the next billing due date. The total amount should be paid by June 1.
For Amory customers, the current bill must be paid by the due date, and delinquent bills will be split through the following three bills, allowing four months to bring accounts current.
“This arrangement must be made by June 1 by contacting Amory Utilities. If payment is not received or a payment arrangement is not made, services will be subject to disconnection. Should disconnection occur, we will require the account to be brought fully up to date (including all reconnection fees) before reconnection can happen,” King said.
The City of Amory Utilities lobby is closed but will continue services as normal with limited to no changes in services and operations. Payment methods include visiting www.commercialpayments.com/amory, using the drop box located at the front of the building (customers must indicate the name on account, address of service and account number if possible) or by mail to P.O. Box 266, Amory, MS 38821.
Customers may call 256-5633 for questions or use the online portal for information and for forms: http://www.cityofamoryms.com/departments/utilities-department/.
To avoid having electricity shutoff, Monroe County EPA customers must pay their most current bill in full in addition to 25 percent of the total outstanding debt.
“Over four months, they’ll have to pay the balance in full. People need to contact our office where we can set up a payment plan for 25 percent extra of the four months,” said Monroe County EPA General Manager Barry Rowland. “Our board met and made the decision to begin cutoffs on June 1. They felt that many of our customers received checks around the first of the month, so it would be more fair to a majority of them to begin then. If they can’t pay their balance in full by then, they need to call our offices to set up payment arrangements. Our staff won’t set those up automatically; they will have to call us.”
Last Thursday, Monroe County EPA had 279 past due accounts, totaling $76,413.
MCEPA’s lobby is closed, but other payment methods include drive-thru and night deposit at its headquarters at 50408 Greenbriar Rd. in Becker or through online and bank draft payments. Monroe County EPA can be reached at 256-2962.
Jon Turner, manager of public relations for 4-County EPA, said penalties accrued are being waived if people pay in full by the end of May.
“We’re working one-on-one with people, trying to set up payment arrangements for those who need it. We’ve given our member service representatives some leeway in assessing each situation as it comes up. We’re trying to empower them to solve problems,” he said. “We set up a Warm Neighbors program years ago that members donate a dollar if they want to, and that’s available for people to get one-time emergency help on their bills.”
Turner said approximately 2,000 customers through its entire service area had nearly half a million dollars worth of outstanding bills as of last week. All in all, 494 4-County members live in the southwest part of Monroe County, and there was no data to reflect if any of them are behind on payments.
Anyone needing to call 4-County for direction on payment plans may call (800) 431-1544.