While we all know that any July 4 celebration without fireworks is downright unpatriotic, it’s important to keep in mind they can pose a real danger to those shooting them and onlookers alike.
While the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) suggests leaving fireworks displays to professionals, it’s possible to safely enjoy a few fireworks at home, as long as you follow safety guidelines and observe local laws regarding their usage.
Mississippi law requires a consumer to be at least 12 years of age in order to purchase fireworks and should then only purchase fireworks which are legal in the state.
Legal fireworks in the state of Mississippi include sky rockets, Roman candles, sparklers, firecrackers, mines, cone fountains, revolving wheels and helicopter-type rockets. Prohibited fireworks include cherry bombs, tubular salutes, aerial bombs, torpedoes and repeating bombs. Illegal and homemade fireworks are prohibited.
It is also important to note that the use of fireworks inside most city limits, including Aberdeen and Amory, is illegal. Those caught shooting fireworks within the two cities’ limits could face fines.
The CPSC recommends never allowing young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Adults should supervise all activities. Most young children injured by fireworks suffered burns from sparklers, which are often mistakenly considered safe for kids. Sparklers can reach temperatures as high as 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals.
A bucket of water or garden hose should be kept handy in case of fire or injury.
Fireworks should be lit one at a time and after their complete burning, the spent device should be doused with plenty of water. People should never attempt to relight or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
Following the recommended guidelines of the CPSC will make for a safer, happier Independence Day celebration.