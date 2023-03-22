PRAIRIE – From roof repairs to meetings with business owners, Monroe County officials have increased efforts during the past several months to revitalize its stake of the Prairie Industrial Park.
The sprawling area’s activity peaked during World War II when the Gulf Ordnance Plant made munitions for U.S. forces across the globe. Through the years, buildings once used for manufacturing bombs and bullets came to be occupied by a range of industries ranging from fireant bait and furniture.
The county’s approximately 400 acres in Prairie include four primary buildings, which have gone through cleaning and rehabilitation during the past several months.
Several other warehouse buildings in the area have long-term leases. While the county is in negotiations with businesses to fill two of its buildings, the board of supervisors approved a lease for a trucking company earlier this month. Another building serves as a monthly draw for shooting competitions attracting competitors from throughout the United States.
Another privately owned building at the industrial site sold earlier this year, and a spokesperson connected with the sale shared intentions of more business activity.
County officials and Prairie residents, alike, hope the recent activity leads to more momentum.
“In the ‘70s, this place was blowing and going. Burriss Furniture was open. We had a bank, a cafe, a dairy bar and two stores in downtown Prairie. Conoco had eight buildings out here for storage and transportation. Robin Tech was a PVC pipe manufacturer, and Tech Aerofoam, based in Miami, provided cushions for Burriss. Bryan Foods stored foods here, and there was a demand for the buildings,” said longtime Prairie resident Eric Jonas.
Sprucing up
The Prairie Industrial Park and the former Holley Performance building were both previously jointly owned by the county and City of Aberdeen. In 2020, boards for both entities approved a deed swap, and the county has since shifted more focus to making the industrial site more marketable.
“When we first got title to it, it was grown up. You couldn’t even see some of the buildings because of the vegetation,” said county administrator Bob Prisock. “The buildings were full of debris, and with the help of the work center, we got that hauled out. The road department did a great job clearing around it and getting rid of the vegetation.”
After the initial cleaning, the county’s building and grounds department, with assistance from the work center, made improvements, such as repairing holes, utilities and roofs.
To paint the exterior of building 4, the cost estimate was $60,000, but the county completed it for $10,000. Earlier in March, supervisors approved to paint the other three buildings, and Prisock hopes the project will be complete by July.
Continued improvements are a priority, as updates for the Prairie Industrial Park are a part of each board of supervisors meeting.
“There was nothing going on out there but once you start cleaning up and people see activity, they want to know what’s happening and it gets people thinking,” Prisock said.
Economic draws
After Burris Furniture closed in the early 1980s, it caused a domino effect ultimately shutting down Prairie’s business interests in following years, even though activity, such as a boat manufacturer, has come and gone.
Roughly a decade ago, Birdsong Peanuts’ buying point added to Westlake’s presence east of the Prairie Industrial Park and Mississippi State University’s Prairie Research Unit to the west.
Close to 10 years ago, buildings at Prairie Industrial Park, itself, were home to Worldwide Surplus, which sold furniture and building materials.
“After Worldwide Surplus closed, that’s the longest span I haven’t seen without employees in Prairie,” Jonas said specific to the industrial park’s area.
Building 1 was leased earlier this year to Dean Irvin of Aberdeen, who began Prairie Station, which hosts monthly shooting competitions attracting competitors from throughout the country.
He had the opportunity to obtain a shooting range from Louisiana, and supervisors had to make a quick decision and work out terms of the building’s lease before it could be acquired by someone else in another state.
“People from all over the southeast came to the first shooting competition and then the next month, we had cars from Illinois and Missouri,” Prisock said. “He has 45 slots open for shooters, and all the slots have been taken and there’s a waiting list.”
“The fact that people are coming from all over and they’re spending money while they’re in town, that’s the benefit for the community,” he added.
In addition to Aberdeen receiving support from competitors, the Prairie RCDC has provided food and concessions, which benefits its fundraising efforts to repair the former Prairie Elementary School building. Jonas said two of the shooting competitions generated between $800 and $1,000 for the club.
While a trucking company is the next venture on tap for Prairie Industrial Park, there's interest for additional businesses.
A spokesperson with IP Real Estate, which is associated with the development, said there are plans for a solar energy farm and detergent and bottled water businesses.
