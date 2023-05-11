ABERDEEN – More than a dozen Prairie residents appeared before the board of supervisors May 5, some with photos and others with dead leaves, to illustrate issues they’re facing with chemical drift on their properties from cropdusting over adjourning row crop land.
“It’s been a real problem, and my biggest concern is the health issue, and that’s what is associated with it because that stuff cannot be good inhaling every spring,” said Perry Carr, who lives alongside Highway 45 Alternate and has had chemicals sprayed in his yard, causing tree and grass issues.
Earnestine Metcalf has also had issues for as many as seven years and has had grass and numerous trees and plants killed.
“My yard is just like the fall with leaves everywhere. My animals, I’ve lost three dogs. Out of nowhere, I’ve come home and found them dead,” she said.
“What concerns me is my health. I‘m having the same problem right across the road from where I live. It‘s the way he‘s flying and spraying, it could be done better,” said Dorothy Hale-Smith.
Metcalf has been in communication with Mississippi State University’s research unit in Prairie for a report and said a fine was previously issued to the pilot. County discussion indicated the issues could fall more into the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s jurisdiction, and board attorney David Houston said it’s a legal matter.
“What really needs to be done is a civil lawsuit you folks file against the property owner and the pilot. That way you can make your claim for damages and you’ve obviously got plenty of proof of it,” he said.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware offered to write a letter of support on behalf of the residents.
“In this day and time, nobody has to live under these conditions. The one who’s doing the spraying and the owner of that land, they need to be notified immediately to let them know they’re harming somebody else,” said board president Hosea Bogan.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said he’ll have deputies do a report on the matter.
In other business, Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker said he’ll bring prices for used fire trucks to the board’s May 19 meeting. He noted the potential of USDA grants through Three Rivers Planning and Development District for new fire trucks for District 4, in particular, which would require a 25 percent match.
He said funding for volunteer fire departments in other supervisor districts may require 50 and 75 percent matches.
In tornado recovery matters, road manager Daniel Williams said material was being delivered the morning of the meeting, and the new cell at the landfill may be usable next week, depending on weather. As of last Friday morning, roughly 50 percent of debris was already removed.
“We don’t need to let this lay and start planning the next cell,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
After discussion, supervisors decided to add future land cell expansion matters to its list of old business items for continued efforts.
Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District (TRVWMD) continues to work throughout the county to clean out debris from 35 to 40 streams. Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott was present at the meeting and asked about the cleanout of the city’s main drainage ditch, which has been on TRVWMD’s list for months, but the emergency work currently being done is related to the tornado.
Supervisors suggested recognizing TRVWMD for its work, in addition to sending thank you letters to all the volunteer groups and law enforcement agencies who assisted in recovery efforts.
“This board greatly appreciates all the help we’ve gotten and all the support at this time,” West said.
Supervisors approved a $12 per square foot for property in Amory for building space used by child protective services and the department of human services.
As far as water funding for rural areas served by the Aberdeen Water Department, Scott is confident the city will be awarded statewide grant funds, which will be announced at a later date.
In another matter, he asked for financial support for fitness and sporting equipment at Newberger Park.
“We mainly wanted to put this fitness equipment in for our first responders. With the sheriff’s department’s training center, this will give them another place to work out,” Scott said.
He has secured some funding and expected a grant to be awarded. Ware suggested for Scott to coordinate with HORNE LLP, a firm the county is using to help find grant funding. While no action was taken, West said he is supportive of the effort.
Crook also said there may be an avenue for law enforcement to host classes there.
Bids were opened and taken under advisement for countywide bridge improvement projects.
Supervisors approved for West to donate $1,000 from his rural recreation department to a nonprofit providing meals in his district and $1,000 to the Hamilton FFA parliamentary procedure team for its upcoming trip to national competition. He asked for a board resolution to be drafted to recognize them.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.