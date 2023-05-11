mcj-2023-05-10-news-friday-supervisors

Eddie James shows members of the board of supervisors dead branches from a tree in his yard due to mist from chemicals sprayed by a cropduster on nearby agriculture land. Several citizens from District 4 expressed their concerns about the matter during last Friday's board of supervisors meeting. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – More than a dozen Prairie residents appeared before the board of supervisors May 5, some with photos and others with dead leaves, to illustrate issues they’re facing with chemical drift on their properties from cropdusting over adjourning row crop land.

