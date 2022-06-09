Guyvester Dobbs, center, leads a prayer on the steps of Aberdeen City Hall last week. Prayers for Healing was the city's response to recent mass shootings, including a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and three adults.
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
Riverbend Baptist Church Pastor Mark Robbins leads a prayer, while Eddie Buchanan, Frankie Provias and Ann Tackett bow their heads.
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
ABERDEEN – In the wake of recent mass shootings throughout the country, pastors and citizens gathered in solidarity May 31 on the steps of City Hall to pray for an end to gun violence and for comfort for those impacted.
“We have a great country but we still have a lot of work to do. We’re asking everyone here today to take time out and say a prayer for those who have succumbed to gun violence over these last 200 years but most definitely the last two weeks,” said Mayor Charles Scott for the opening of the Prayers for Healing vigil.
A school shooting May 24 in Uvalde, Texas claimed the lives of 19 children and three adults, with 17 other people sustaining injuries. It followed a supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York May 14 in which 10 people were killed and three people were injured.
The two shootings were among more than 200 mass shootings in the United States thus far this year.
“Lord, I pray for these people in Texas, Buffalo and other places throughout the country that have become victims of violence and I pray for these people we will most likely never know and we will most likely never come in contact in this life but they are your children and we pray for them,” said Riverbend Baptist Church Pastor Mark Robbins.
Sheriff Kevin Crook was among those who spoke about the importance of prayer and priorities in the church.
“We need [prayer] more than ever before, and that’s the thing we did years ago – we took prayer out of schools. Once prayer left school, the wolves came in and there’s no control,” said Eddie Buchanan. “One of the things I did learn when I was in elementary school was thou shall not kill. Why? Because God said so and if you believe in Him, He’ll believe in you.”
Prayers for Healing followed Aberdeen’s observance of the National Day of Prayer earlier in May.
“We need strength and we need to come together to pray for all the nonsense and violence all over the country,” said Barbara Vasser, who organized both events.