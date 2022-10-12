ABERDEEN – Events stemming from reaction to a recent Mississippi Supreme Court ruling set the course for a trial in Monroe County Justice Court next month.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Nicholas Holliday, who served as Ward 1 alderman, were served criminal summons papers last week regarding events that took place before Sept. 20’s board of aldermen meeting was called to order.
The charges were filed by Mayor Charles Scott.
Holliday served as alderman from July 2020 until April 2021 before being unseated by sitting alderman Robert Devaull in a special election. Following an election contest last January in Monroe County Circuit Court, Special Judge Jeff Weill Sr. ruled the need for a new election due to abnormalities and disruptions surrounding the June 16, 2020 Democratic primary run-off between Holliday and Devaull.
Devaull ultimately won last April’s special election, but the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled in September the special election never should have happened because he didn’t properly file a sworn copy of the complaint he made with the Aberdeen Democratic Executive Committee within the 10-day statutory deadline in circuit court.
During Sept. 20’s board of aldermen meeting, Holliday brought his name plaque and sat at the board table but was removed by a Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy. Garth told the deputy Devaull needed to be removed, saying there was correspondence from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office about the matter earlier in the day.
Holliday ultimately complied with the deputy, and Garth exchanged words with city attorney Bob Faulks and police chief Quinell Shumpert in the process of leaving the board room.
It was stated a mandate was required from the Mississippi Supreme Court before the city could move forward with the ruling, which was not received at the time.
As a result of what transpired Sept. 20, Holliday was served last week for conspiracy to prevent Devaull from fulfilling his duties as alderman, disturbance in a public place, impersonating an elected official and not being bonded as an elected official.
Garth was also served for disturbance at a public place and conspiracy to prevent Devaull from serving.
The trial, which will be heard by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens, is scheduled for Nov. 15.
A separate case, Lady B. Garth v City of Aberdeen, is set for Dec. 8 in Monroe County Circuit Court before Judge John White.
The case pertains to the board of aldermen refusing to determine Devaull had to abandon his seat due to residency requirements. During May 17’s meeting, Garth accused Devaull and Scott of illegally being in their positions due to discrepancies pertaining to their residences.
Her motion, seconded by Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes, to remove them from office was voted down 3-2.
In the lawsuit, she contends Devaull resides outside of Ward 1, but he stated during a previous board of aldermen meeting he provided utility bills and a medical bill to the court record to prove his residence in the area he serves.
