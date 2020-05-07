Customers of the City of Aberdeen Water Department who receive water from Prairie, east of the water tank in Prairie, are under a precautionary boil water notice until further notice.
This includes the area of Highway 382, Binford Road and Darracott Road. The Aberdeen Water Department is requesting residents to bring their water to a boil for one minute and let it cool before drinking.
The boil water notice is a precaution only, and it is due to a break in the main water line.
For more information, call the Aberdeen Water Department 369-2881.