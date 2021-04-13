ABERDEEN – A special election for the Ward 1 alderman seat April 20 will determine if Nicholas Holliday will maintain his seat on the board or if Robert Devaull will be the next alderman. Confusion last week about where it’s being held, though, was yet to be determined as of press time.
Devaull challenged the results of last June’s runoff for the seat in a case heard in Monroe County Circuit Court in January.
Special Judge Jeff Weill, Sr., who presided over the election contest, ordered for the new election in February, citing a number of issues such as irregularities with ballots, violations of distance rules from the polling place on election day, in addition to disturbances at the precinct and violation of sample ballot law.
The judge’s order included a change of venue from the Aberdeen Housing Authority to the Monroe County Courthouse.
Change of venue sparked controversy during last week’s board of aldermen meeting. Ward 5 Alderman John Allen made the board aware of the judge’s order and noted the decision fell back on the board of aldermen.
“That’s voter suppression. The department of justice had evidently already gotten wind of it because I was contacted. If that happens, you’re probably going to have a whole flood of people in Aberdeen from every club you can think of,” said Interim Mayor Lady B. Garth. “People are sick and tired of being sick and tired. It’s not going to be pretty.”
She said several people are older and don’t have transportation to enable them to get to the courthouse to vote.
“This is just blindingly petty, messy and nasty and trying to disenfranchise the voters, and it’s not right,” Garth said.
The change in venue was a combination of recommendations by Weill and the Aberdeen Election Commission. Members of the election commission were asked to explain the recommendation.
“The rationale was first brought up by his honor. Do we need to move it because of the tailgate party going on down there at that time and voter intimidation?,” said election commissioner Lee Turnage.
Saying she was a poll watcher during the Democratic primary at Ward 1, Garth said instances of voter intimidation and a tailgate party stated in testimony during January’s election contest didn’t happen. She furthermore said election workers during last summer’s Ward 1 elections were inexperienced.
When it came to decision time, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom made the motion to change precinct locations, which was seconded by Allen. Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes chose to recuse himself. In the capacity of interim mayor, Garth could not vote.
“I’m afraid to step crossways with the judge and get a contempt of court citation. I think we should follow his recommendations,” Allen said.
Holliday and city attorney, Walter Zinn Jr., who represented him in the election contest, were recommended to recuse themselves from any discussion.
Zinn asked during the meeting about the voting procedure, however, questioning if two votes were enough for the motion to pass. Later in the night, Garth contacted the Monroe Journal, saying Zinn determined there was not a quorum with just two votes, adding three votes were required.
The results of the June 16, 2020 Democratic run-off indicated Holliday received 56 percent of the vote to Devaull’s 44 percent. No other candidates are on the ballot next week.
Polls for April 20’s special election will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Only registered voters in Ward 1 are eligible to cast ballots. Voters must show a valid form of identification.