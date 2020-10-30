Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election through the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s Office has already prompted more activity than normal election cycles, proving the point it’s a banner election.
As of mid-week last week, nearly 1,600 registered voters had already cast absentees through the circuit clerk’s office.
“I’m glad we’ve got so many people who are interested in the election. It’s been crazy here but it’s fantastic we have so many voters who want to cast their ballot. If they’re not comfortable voting at the polls, they’re voting absentee. Absentee voting gives you a view into the turnout for Election Day. If you have a low absentee turnout, you’re not going to have a good turnout at the polls. That’s normally the way it works, but based on our numbers, we’re going to have a massive turnout Election Day,” said Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the county’s 26 polling precincts, giving registered voters the opportunity to impact local, state and national decisions.
“Your vote is your voice, and you need to cast your vote and have a voice in the process,” Sloan said.
With larger turnout comes the possibility for longer lines at polling places. There will be a few more voting machines at some of the larger voting precincts to help with the demand.
“If you’re not sure about what all is on the ballot, people can get a sample ballot from our office [located at the Monroe County Courthouse in Aberdeen]. The initiatives are lengthy, so people may want to know what they’re looking at to cut down on the line times,” Sloan said. “Be patient. The poll workers will be working as hard as they possibly can to get everybody in and out as fast as they can while giving them the opportunity and time to vote their ballots and do so safely.”
She suggested for people to consider going to the polls during off-times during the day as more people will most likely be at the polls while people are on their way to and from work and during their lunch breaks.
There will be social distance markers at polling places to adhere to coronavirus safety standards and there will be several other measures in place to protect voters.
“We are doing everything we can to make sure the polling places are as safe as we can possibly have them. There will be a lot of cleaning going on. As far as the voting process, nothing will change with the exception of a lot more cleaning,” Sloan said.
Voters are strongly encouraged to wear masks when they vote.
“However, we cannot turn a voter away for not wearing a mask. With the mask on, if the poll manager cannot clearly identify you, the poll manager will ask that you pull your mask down for a brief moment so they can make sure that your photo ID fairly depicts you. Since we will be having sneeze guards at each location, a voter will not be required to step back six feet prior to pulling the mask down.
“We will have a separate entrance and exit area for voters, to help with social distancing and the flow of traffic, at all polling locations physically structured to do so. I know we can’t in all precincts but we will in as many as possible,” Sloan said.
As far as a dress code for Election Day, nothing has really changed.
“As always, you cannot wear anything or have any signs or magnets on your car within 150 feet campaigning for or against any candidate or ballot initiative for that day. For instance, any slogan directly related to a candidate or ballot issue would not be allowed. ‘Make America Great Again’ is a slogan directly related to Donald Trump, so that would not be allowed. A T-shirt with marijuana on it would not be allowed due to Initiative 65/65A. Nothing stating to vote yes or no on the state flag is allowed. However, a T-shirt with the previous state flag would be allowed as long as it does not say anything about voting for or against the flag on the ballot because that flag is not on the ballot,” Sloan said.
Ahead of Election Day, the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for absentee voting.
Seats up for grabs
For the presidential race, the ballot includes incumbent Donald Trump (Republican), Joe Biden (Democrat), Don Blankenship (American Constitution), Brian Carroll (American Solidarity), Phil Collins (Independent) Howie Hawkins (Green), Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian), Brock Pierce (Independent) and Kanye West (Independent).
A rapper and entrepreneur by trade, West teased a run for president during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
For U.S. Senate, incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) faces Mike Espy (D) and Jimmy Edwards (L). In the 1st Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives, Trent Kelly (R) faces Antonia Eliason (D).
Josiah Dennis Coleman and Percy Lynchard are running against each other for the District 3 Supreme Court justice seat on the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Local races for Monroe County included five election commissioners spots. Names on the ballot include Lowell Worthey for District 1, Jason Gallop Jr. and Lesley Smith for District 2, Andrew ‘Drew’ Garvin for District 3, Earnestine Metcalf for District 4 and Doris Suggs for District 5. All of these candidates are running Independent.
Monroe County School Board President Linda Bickerstaff is seeking reelection to the board’s District 5 position.
The medical marijuana
initiative
Mississippians will vote for or against measures pertaining to Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A, which deal with legalizing the use of medical marijuana. The issue will appear through Ballot Measure 1, which has two questions – if voters are in favor of one of the medical marijuana initiatives or against them. If they are in favor, voters will decide between Initiative No. 65 or Alternative Measure No. 65A.
Both proposals seek to amend the state Constitution to make medical marijuana legal in the state, but the two proposals offer different regulations of how the program would operate.
Under Initiative 65, the Mississippi State Department of Health would regulate and administer the program, potential patients could receive no more than 2.5 ounces of marijuana within a 14-day period, smoking medical marijuana in public would be prohibited, and marijuana treatment centers cannot be located within 500 feet of a church, school or childcare center.
The proposed ballot initiative would only allow someone to use medical marijuana if they have one of 22 “debilitating medical conditions” such as epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder or debilitating pain. Under the citizen initiative, doctors will have the option to certify that a patient can receive medical marijuana as a form of treatment for one of the conditions.
To be certified for medical marijuana use, a person must physically go to a licensed Mississippi physician, where the doctor may certify a patient as suffering from one of the conditions.
If a physician certifies that a patient can be treated with medical marijuana, the patient would be allowed to purchase a medical marijuana ID card from the Mississippi State Department of Health. This would allow them to purchase medical marijuana from a state-regulated treatment center.
More than 220,000 signatures were gathered by Leaders of Medical Marijuana 2020 in order for the measure to be included on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Shortly after election officials certified that Initiative 65 would appear on the ballot, the Mississippi Legislature passed House Concurrent Resolution 39, which put an alternative initiative on the ballot to appear alongside the citizen-sponsored measure.
Under the state’s initiative process, the Mississippi Legislature is allowed to place an alternative measure on the ballot beside a citizen-sponsored initiative on an election. Supporters of the alternative initiative say that it’s a better way to regulate a medical marijuana program and a more measured approach to marijuana.
Under the alternative initiative, it states that the program at a minimum will be grounded in “sound medical principles” and only for “qualified persons with debilitating medical conditions as certified by health practitioners who are licensed under state law,” but it does not define what sound medical principles are or what the specific medical conditions are to quality for medical marijuana.
“People will vote for approval of either or against both. Even if you vote against both, there’s still the second section for people to vote for 65 or 65A. You don’t have to vote on the second option, but if it does pass, you would have a voice as to which one you would prefer,” Sloan said.
An electoral college issue
The Nov. 3 ballot’s second measure, House Concurrent Resolution No. 47, asks voters for a Yes or No mark for an amendment to the Mississippi Constitution eliminating what is often referred to as the “junior electoral college” element for the governor’s race and other statewide seats.
The amendment provides that a candidate running for statewide office must only receive a majority of the votes cast in the general election. According to the ballot measure, if no candidate receives a majority of votes, then a runoff election shall be held as provided by general law. It continues to state the requirement of receiving the most votes in a majority of Mississippi House of Representatives’ districts is removed.
The state legislature passed the resolution this summer, and if the majority of voters are in favor of it, it would remove the electoral vote hurdle candidates currently have to clear.
The state Constitution currently requires that all statewide candidates must win a majority of the popular vote and a majority of the state’s 122 House districts. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes and a majority of the House districts, the election is then thrown to the Mississippi House of Representatives to choose the winner.
This requirement is largely viewed as a Jim Crow-era policy that was designed to keep black Mississippians from getting elected to statewide office. The ballot measure seeks to remove this requirement.
“If no person receives a majority of the votes, then a runoff election shall be held between the two persons who received the highest number of votes under procedures prescribed by the Legislature in general law,” the resolution reads.
“The best explanation is currently we elect statewide officials by requiring a majority vote and a majority of the electoral vote. If no candidate gets both, then the House of Representatives decides. A proposed amendment requires a majority vote. If no candidate gets a majority, then it would go to a runoff,” Sloan said.
To fly it or not to fly it
The third and final ballot measure on the ballot deals with Mississippi’s flag. Voters will check Yes or No for the proposed magnolia flag, with the wording “In God We Trust” underneath it. The design is set off in red and blue with gold bars dividing the colors. Surrounding the magnolia are 20 white stars symbolic of Mississippi being the 20th state to enter the union. One gold star at the top represents Native Americans who originally settled here.
Mississippi’s former state flag, which included a Confederate symbol, flew from 1894 until earlier this year when it was retired by Gov. Tate Reeves. There were previous attempts to change the state flag in 2001, when the proposal of a new design didn’t pass through a statewide referendum, and again in 2015 and 2016, when bills didn’t make it far enough in the Mississippi Legislature.
The new design was chosen from an original 3,000 submissions. Through the narrowing down process, a nine-member commission ultimately chose the proposed design.