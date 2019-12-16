Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley is alerting the public of the latest text message scam. Multiple people reported that they received text messages saying their Visa card has been temporarily locked and to call the number given to get their card unlocked. These text messages are not legitimate.
These fraudulent text message are coming from a phone number with a 410 area code. Do not respond to these text messages. Commissioner Presley is urging the public to never call numbers back from a link that was sent. Instead, individuals should call their local bank using a reliable website or directory.
“It is imperative consumers stay alert and on the lookout for these types of scams. We are doing everything in our power to go after these scammers and stop the harassment of innocent Mississippians. I ask the public to please protect themselves by being alert to the tricks of these thieves,” said Commissioner Brandon Presley.
If you receive one of these fraudulent text messages, you should immediately block the number and delete the message. If you have any further questions, please contact Commissioner’s Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722.