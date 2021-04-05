Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley approved April 5 that M-Pulse Fiber, the broadband subsidiary of Monroe County Electric Power Association, will receive $8,191,008 from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to provide broadband access to 3,881 homes and businesses in the service territory of M-Pulse Fiber.
“Folks in the service territory of M-Pulse Fiber deserve the same internet access as people living in New York, Chicago or Los Angeles. Mississippi can never move into the modern world of education, economic development, health care or quality of life if our people are forced to sit at a fast food restaurant just to get on the internet. I am bound and determined that we fix this issue, and these funds to M-Pulse Fiber are a big step forward,” he said.
The funds approved are from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and are part of $9.2 billion announced in late 2020 for broadband expansion nationwide.
Mississippi was awarded a total of $495 million in this round of funding, second in the nation just behind California.