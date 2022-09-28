mcj-2022-09-28-news-internet-allocation

Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley is joined with representation from M-Pulse Fiber, which was allocated $819,100.80 last week through the Federal Communications Commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. 

TUPELO – Northeast Mississippi power cooperatives from across the region, including M-Pulse Fiber, gathered Sept. 22 to celebrate a milestone in broadband expansion, as well as another year of funding to facilitate more fiber optic installation.

