Last week, Tombigbee Communications in Hamilton, Alabama was awarded a $29.5 million loan-grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand broadband service throughout parts of northwest Alabama through the first round of the USDA ReConnect program.
Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley attended the announcement ceremony and expressed his confidence afterwards that Mississippi is poised for federal broadband funding expected in 2020.
“That was the largest grant so far awarded in the country,” Presley said of Tombigbee Communications’ latest grant-loan. “What we found out that is promising for Monroe County is that there’s going to be a second round of this particular fund that is going to be coming in 2020, along with the fact that the FCC is going to put out $20 billion in 2020. That’s $2 billion over a 10-year period specifically focused on rural America.”
The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is being offered through the FCC, and Presley said initial figures have indicated between $500 and $700 million may be available for Mississippi next year.
“I’ve already been advocating in my role as National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners president that we make sure as much of that money gets to all the states. I think, talking Mississippi specific, the fact that we have now the seven co-ops in North Mississippi that have announced, we have the largest geographic concentration of rural broadband projects in America,” he said.
Tombigbee Communications, a subsidiary of Tombigbee Electric Cooperation, was awarded a $2.8 million USDA last May to provide rural broadband to areas of Marion County.
According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the latest round of funding is expected to provide broadband to 2,152 households, 20 farms, 15 businesses, 10 critical community facilities, five educational facilities and one health care facility.
The publication stated the expansion will cover parts of Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Franklin, Winston and Walker counties.
“It’s a living and breathing example of what can be done. To me, timing is key. Whoever wins the auction for these federal funds next year – that is going to be a 10-year funding. If you’re left out of the process, you will not get funding for 10 years out of that particular program,” Presley said. “It’s as if the stars are aligning for our projects in Mississippi if we just take advantage of this time table. We do not have time to wait. The first half of 2020 is going to be very, very critical.”
He hosted a panel at the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners annual meeting last month in San Antonio, and all the participants expect the funding to be available in early- to mid-2020.