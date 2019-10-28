WREN – Members of the Wren community got clarity on where their local power providers stand with the possibility of providing rural broadband service Oct. 15 during the monthly Wren RCDC meeting.
The area is mostly served by the City of Okolona Electric Department, and there was a push during the 2019 Mississippi Legislative term to allow the municipality to provide broadband service. However, the bill introduced by District 22 Rep. Preston Sullivan and District 8 Sen. Russell Jolly, died before coming out of committee.
“The state law today does not allow Okolona Electric to provide broadband internet service,” said Presley, who later added all municipal electric departments fall under the same law. “When we went to pass the broadband act, which allows for electric cooperatives like Monroe County, we had a lot of questions from cities about being included in that process. If we had added into the legislation that allows cooperatives to sell internet service, if we added cities, my view is the bill would’ve died.”
The bill dealing with Okolona Electric Department was the only bill dealing with a municipal electric department being allowed to provide broadband.
A handful of the meeting’s attendees are members of the Monroe County Electric Power Association, which is currently gauging its members’ interest in having broadband internet through a mail-out survey due Nov. 1.
Stressing that it didn’t mean the service would be offered, Presley encouraged residents on the Okolona Electric Department’s system to complete surveys similar to those mailed to MCEPA members to express interest in broadband.
“Monroe County [EPA] is not obligated by law to serve Okolona Electric customers [for broadband]. They are obligated to serve everyone who gets power from them,” Presley said of if the broadband measure is approved. “If you have a vast number of people here who say to Monroe County Electric Power that, ‘We want internet here,’ they may very well do that. I can’t guarantee they will.”
He added the law provides for electric cooperatives to serve broadband to municipalities, meaning if MCEPA does choose to move forward with the initiative, it can, by law, provide the service in Aberdeen, Amory and Nettleton as well if it chooses.
“A benefit of this is every penny stays right here in Monroe County,” Presley said.
The surveys he passed out to Okolona Electric Department customers will not be counted with those mailed to MCEPA members. Presley said 456 MCEPA members voted in the last board election and within 10 days of broadband surveys being mailed out, 3,267 members completed them.
Presley said the Federal Communications Commission is considering rolling out $20 billion next year to go towards the rural digital opportunity fund for areas that lack internet service.
“That is going to be real money that if Monroe County Power can show their areas are eligible, that’s going to help them get grant money. Several portions of Monroe County Power’s territory right now don’t qualify, but if you show that this area lacks that basic service, that’s going to possibly help qualify for more money,” Presley said.
He said Mississippi could possibly qualify to receive $500 to $700 million in the next 10 years through the potential program.