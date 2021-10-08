ABERDEEN – Local water associations seeking American Rescue Plan funding through the county have submitted wish lists for the board of supervisors to review, but the need for expansions to reach households on well water was a talking point during Sept. 30’s supervisors meeting,
Appearing before the board, Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley offered his office’s support for providing water infrastructure data. He also shared a goal to convince the Mississippi Legislature, during its 2022 session, to match funds for infrastructure improvements.
“The legislature is still just as handcuffed as the counties are on ways they can spend those dollars, and the state will have $1.8 billion to spend on broadband access and water access. I’ve had this discussion with legislative leadership about, ‘Are there ways and does it make sense that if counties and local governments are willing to put in a match, would the state be willing to put up a large portion for an expansion of water service to catch the needs of people in the state?,’” Presley said.
Through data gathered from national sources, Presley said there are roughly 400,000 Mississippians without public water availability.
“Counties want to help, and we know those issues are out there and I think it’s a perfect opportunity for our office to work with the counties to document some of those things and be a resource. The key is to work with the legislature to stretch their dollars as far as they will go and help the counties that want to invest,” Presley said.
The Public Service Commission has documented areas that lack broadband availability throughout the state already and will soon launch a public program to compile more specific data for households without availability to public water.
There are cases where residents live in areas outside of water associations’ certificated service territories and rely on well water, which has sometimes led to bacteria issues.
The board’s priority through providing American Rescue Plan funds to water associations is the expansion of water availability.
“I know internet is a game changer, but it’s crazy that in the times we live in, you don’t have community water,” said board president Joseph Richardson of discussing broadband and water infrastructure funds.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel Weset said his top priority is expanding water lines to help alleviate any potential health issues.
“If you don’t have clean water in 2021, something’s wrong,” he said.
Presley said the smart way to invest the American Rescue Plan funding is for it to produce a revenue stream.
“If you hook up 30 more houses, you’re helping those people who didn’t have community water and giving them clean, safe drinking water and you’re creating revenue sources that will pay water bills from here to eternity. When houses are built in those rural areas, they’ll have access to community drinking water,” he said.
County administrator Bob Prisock said several water association representatives have asked him about using funds for maintenance. Presley mentioned the Safe Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund through the state is an avenue that addresses maintenance items.
Richardson said American Rescue Plan funds are designed for capital expenditures and not routine maintenance.
“There are people who are going to be following this for a long time. Ten years from now, whoever is in this seat is going to ask, ‘What’d you do with this money?’ [And I want to say] ‘Come here and let me show you this water line and these meters’ so you can see what we did,” West said.
Presley said matching funds through a potential state leverage would make a huge impact throughout Mississippi.
“It’s one-time money that’s never going to come back,” he said.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware said the state legislature needs to support the idea of matching funds.
“The supervisors in all 82 counties represent every person in this state, so we should have a little power,” said District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey.
Prisock said it’s urgent for the Mississippi Legislature to address American Rescue Plan funding early in the session in order for cities and counties to spend the funds by the deadline and also to secure supplies for projects.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan noted there are several areas in his district with no fire hydrants, and Presley said he has spoken briefly with Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney about the matter.
He wants to work with the state insurance commission and rural water association to find a practical solution.
In other business, supervisors approved for West to donate $500 from his rural recreation fund for repainting at Hamilton Community Center and for Richardson to donate $100 from his for a board of supervisors ad in the Amory soccer program.