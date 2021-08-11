WREN • The Wren RCDC hosted a community breakfast and backpack giveaway July 31 with special guest Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, who spoke about ongoing efforts for broadband service for the community.
Much of the Wren area is serviced by the City of Okolona Electric Department, which unlike electric cooperatives, is prohibited by law from providing internet service. Parts of the Wren community, however, are serviced by the Monroe County Electric Power Association.
“People who get their power from the City of Okolona are being discriminated against in 2021 when it comes to broadband because in the 1930s, Okolona came to bring electricity instead of an electric co-op. Fast forward to 2021 and the City of Okolona cannot legally sell internet service,” Presley said.
During the 2019 Mississippi legislative session, a bill introduced by District 22 Rep. Preston Sullivan and District 8 Sen. Russell Jolly to allow municipalities to provide broadband service died before coming out of committee.
Presley explained other options currently being pursued.
He has talked to Okolona officials about trying to partner with an internet provider and pursuing grant money through the U.S. Department of Commerce. Presley said Okolona is mapping its inventory of utility poles for a feasibility study regarding broadband.
“The first real chance for success is if we can convince an internet provider to come in and see if they can at least run it. That can be funded through a program where the applications come in on Aug. 17,” he said. “In a perfect world, we would not have a prohibition on cities selling internet service.”
Another option he noted is an infrastructure bill through U.S. Congress including language stating it cannot prohibit governments from providing broadband, which would make the state law null and void if it passes on a federal level.
Presley has communicated with Washington Sen. Maria Cantell’s staff about the localized issue regarding broadband. She chairs the Senate’s commerce committee
He added New Albany and Holly Springs sell electricity in rural areas and have joined with Okolona in an effort to explore ways in providing broadband in their areas. District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan has been active in these meetings.
“Okolona provides power to Monroe County, Chickasaw County, Clay County, Lee County, so Monroe County is not the only one that’s facing this problem. We need to pull all our resources together to make this thing work,” Bogan said.