ABERDEEN – Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley explained efforts to provide vital services such as broadband and access to public water to rural areas during his 316th town hall, held Sept. 13 at the Monroe County Courthouse.
He also noted the promise of renewable energy projects locating in Monroe County. Presley has approved $1 billion in renewable energy projects in the Golden Triangle in the past three years and said an upcoming project will greatly benefit the county.
“I can tell you with 100 percent honesty that we would have never taken on the broadband issue had it not been for town hall meetings throughout my district. It wasn’t until we started spending time in courthouses and community centers and fire department and places throughout rural Mississippi before we really understood what issue we had with the expansion of high-speed internet service,” he said.
Presley spearheaded a change in state law in 2019 allowing electric cooperatives to offer broadband services. He said 4,550 of Monroe County Electric Power Association’s 10,000 customers have signed up for broadband service through the electric cooperative’s subsidiary, M-Pulse Fiber.
He added there has recently been more broadband expansion in northeast Mississippi than any other area in the United States.
Despite the gains in the majority of Monroe County, a bill killed three state legislative sessions in a row has prohibited service in the northwest part of the county served by the City of Okolona Electric Department. State law currently prohibits municipal electric departments from offering broadband.
Efforts continue for high-speed internet in areas served by the Okolona, Holly Springs and New Albany electric departments. Presley said an option is trying to entice providers, such as M-Pulse Fiber, Tombigbee Fiber and C Spire, to offer broadband service.
“The truth about it is Okolona, Holly Springs and New Albany are the only three in the state that are being completely and willfully left out,” Presley said, noting District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan authored the bill which would have lifted restrictions and allowed the cities to go into the broadband business, which he said was supported by Monroe County District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan.
High-speed internet service is not available in much of the Wren area served by Okolona, and Presley said the cities are not at fault.
“This is about Mississippi law, and efforts to change it have been willfully and maliciously taken down by corporate interests, big cable and big telecom that don’t want to see the competition because they’ve been whipped in the rural areas served by rural electric coops. They’re losing customers left and right,” Presley said.
He said lobbyists in favor of corporations killed the bill, and Bryan voiced his frustrations about failed attempts to change state law. Bryan forecasts more electric cooperatives to expand service to neighboring areas after their own customers are provided access.
“I think the long-term thing that’s going to happen is the nonprofits are going to be going out to places that don’t have internet,” he said of electric cooperatives.
A Wren community meeting is planned to reinforce the need for broadband service to the area.
“I believe in my core this is one issue in 2022 that we’ve got to fix if we’re going to survive in rural communities,” Presley said, adding every single higher learning course now has an online component. “We will never return fully to a pre-COVID-19 education system. We’ve all learned something on Zoom that we didn’t know prior to this pandemic.”
He also said broadband is critical for health care, especially when it comes to pacemakers connected to high-speed internet which can detect abnormalities and alert medical providers.
In water infrastructure matters, Presley said the state legislature allocated $250 million through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality available for municipal water expansion and $300 million through the Mississippi State Department of Health for rural water expansion.
He recognized District 3 Supervisor Rubel West for expressing the need months ago for water availability throughout Monroe County.
“We’ve got folks who have high-speed internet service like they lived in New York City but don’t have running water,” Presley said. “Nineteen percent of the people in Mississippi will go to bed tonight without access to public water. They may have a private well, and what do we know about private wells? They’re unsafe, unsanitary and unpredictable.”
