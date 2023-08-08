While a handful of local races were decided during Aug. 8’s Monroe County Republican and Democratic primaries, other results solidified the names that will be on ballots for Nov. 7’s general election.
Candidates in primaries for the districts 1 and 2 supervisors, District 3 justice court judge and District 1 constable races will not face opposition in the general election, which sets them up to serve beginning in January.
For the District 1 supervisor Republican primary, Chuck Moffett was declared the winner with 899 votes. The three-person race also included Joey Knight, who received 422 votes, and David Baker, who received 98 votes.
Current District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson did not seek re-election.
Incumbent District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey will continue on to his second term after defeating Greg Roberts in the Republican primary. Richey received 615 votes, compared to Roberts’ 383 votes.
For the District 3 justice court judge race, incumbent Adrian McIntosh Haynes defeated Laron Griffin. She received 1,424 votes, to his 389 votes. Both candidates ran as Democrats.
For the District 1 constable race, incumbent Patrick Chism defeated Donnie Sloan in the Republican primary. Chism received 1,233 votes, compared to Sloan’s 657 votes.
In other local races, incumbent District 3 Supervisor Rubel West defeated Glenn ‘Chip’ Chism in the Republican primary. West received 702 votes, to Chism’s 383 votes. West will face Independent candidate Brian Atkins in the general election.
Incumbent District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware defeated Pedro Clay in the Democratic primary. Ware had 763 votes, compared to Clay’s 340 votes. Ware advances to the November general election, when he’ll face Independent candidate Jeremy Lee.
The District 5 supervisor race will also be decided in November when incumbent Hosea Bogan (D) faces Jason Sullivan (R).
The only contested countywide race in this year’s election cycle is for the coroner’s seat. Incumbent Alan Gurley (I) will face opponents Heather Lucius Smith (I) and Jeremy Belle (D) in the general election.
Monroe County candidates running unopposed this year are Sheriff Kevin Crook (R), circuit clerk Dana Sloan (I), chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer (I), county attorney Candace Cooper Blalock (I), tax assessor Mitzi Presley (I), tax collector Alysia Wright (I), District 1 justice court judge Sarah Stevens (I), District 2 justice court judge Brandon Davis (D), District 2 constable Ron West (I), District 3 constable Herbert Harris (D), county surveyor Keith Ashley Eaton (R) and District 2 election commissioner Jason Gallop and District 4 election commissioner Earnestine Metcalf, which are non-partisan seats.
The next administration of elected officials will take office in January and serve until early 2028.
