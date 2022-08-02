NETTLETON – Dawn Hairald, who begins her first role as principal this school year, has spent her entire career at Nettleton Primary School. More so, she began her own education at the school, and her first-grade teacher, Gail Senter, inspired her for her future roles.
“I knew pretty early when I started coming to school that I wanted to be a teacher. My favorite teacher was my first-grade teacher, and that’s what influenced me. I always knew I was going to be a teacher. I used to play school with my brother. I think it’s always been in my blood,” she said.
Senter was a nurturing educator, which made Hairald love school. While Senter taught her classroom lessons early in life, she taught her how to lead a classroom years later.
“When I first started teaching, she was my mentor teacher. I learned you never stop learning,” Hairald said. “Even after I left the classroom, I was still learning how to be a good teacher. The saying goes, ‘You’re a lifelong learner,’ and that’s so true in education because as soon as you think you know how to teach this, you get a student who has different needs or some new idea comes along and they want you to teach kids this way. You’re always learning why you’re teaching.”
This year is the beginning of her 24th year in the education field. In addition to serving 13 years as a first-grade teacher, she was an interventionist for three years, a lead teacher for four years and assistant principal for the past three years.
“I’m very much looking forward to this opportunity. I hope to be the best leader I can for my staff and for my students. I love this school with my whole heart. This is starting my 24th year, and I could not imagine going anywhere else. I’m excited for this school and the entire school district in general,” she said.
Several of her former students are now parents of Nettleton Primary School students.
“That’s really special to see how they have thrived in life and started their own families,” she said.
The school serves more than 300 students.
“I love each one of these kids dearly. It’s a different capacity of how I’m interacting with them. I love to visit the classrooms and see students and check in on them,” she said of her principal role. “Now I get to work with all students and not just my 20 that I might have in the classroom.”
Her biggest goals include providing a safe and orderly environment for students and staff to help them reach their full potential.
“I want the parents and community to be proud of our school and support our school as much as they can,” she said.
