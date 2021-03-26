ABERDEEN – Aberdeen School District leaders agreed teachers are doing a great job, but there’s only so much they can do through virtual learning and lack of student motivation in some cases. The subject arose during March 18’s Aberdeen School Board meeting in principal reports regarding iReady assessment data.
The Aberdeen School District’s hybrid model consists of half the students, in most grades, learning in-class certain days of the week while the others are virtual learners. All students are virtual learners on Fridays.
“It is tough for the teachers, students and the community. We have had a lot of support from the parents and overwhelmingly, the parents have been much more positive than negative. It’s just again, over a computer screen, it’s hard,” said Aberdeen Elementary School Principal Kristen Fondren.
Twenty percent of AES students are distance learners. Fondren said parents of failing virtual learners were given the option for their students to be hybrid learners, and hybrid learners who are failing were given the opportunity to come four days a week.
While the number of Belle-Shivers Middle School distance learners has decreased, principal Karen Howard said some students in certain grade levels just aren’t motivated.
“As you look at the [iReady] data, it looks dismal but if you drill down, students are showing growth but not enough to catapult them to the next level,” she said.
She said motivation for the seventh- and eighth-grade is low for some students, and school officials have informed their parents numerous times of their children’s progress.
“A lot of ours just aren’t willing to make it to the next level. Once students make it to seventh and eighth grade, when you talk to parents, they say, ‘Well, they know what they should be doing; they just need to do it.’ In elementary school, you have a little more parental support. By the time they get to seventh and eighth grade, they’re expecting the kids to just do it,” Howard said.
In mentioning Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, Fondren said Mississippi is expected to receive a vast amount of funding, and Aberdeen will get a portion.
“We’ve already talked about summer programs to close those gaps. We’re looking at doing an enrichment portion for the kids who are already at grade level or above and a remediation portion for the students who aren’t at grade level,” she said adding the school is looking at having a kickstart program before the next school year begins.
School board attorney Nathaniel Armistad said in other districts he serves, clergy and stakeholder involvement and incentives have been critical to students’ success. He stressed the importance of the ACT, especially since it’s a gauge for students’ college ambitions.
“If you don’t get parental support in first through sixth grade, it’s scary. In seventh and eighth grade, they hand them an iPhone and turn them over to the coaches and say, ‘Go be the best athlete you can be.’ I’ve talked to so many kids in the seventh grade who say, ‘I used to make all As and all As and Bs when I was young but when I got in junior high, it stopped,” he said.
School board president Jim Edwards asked Howard if a summer program is mandatory, but district superintendent Jeff Clay said it’s not but highly encouraged for students.
In other business, Dr. Rafael Mitchell of Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church pitched his ministry’s help for at-risk students. Iron Sharpens Iron Ministries incorporates health, fitness and religion, and it’s a product of a rough home life he had as a child.
“I will teach them how to navigate through life. My issue I see with a lot of people is we teach people how to elevate but we never teach people how to fall,” he said. “I’m asking for you to sacrifice $5 a month so we can get these children to the church and we can start changing lives.”
Clay said as of the day of the meeting, student enrollment was at 1,064 districtwide and the student average daily attendance was 89.54 percent for February. He noted there was a full week when the school district was virtual due to ice storms.
For a personnel item, the school board approved administrative leave for hourly employees who could not work remotely during the recent ice storms and for Aberdeen High School employees who fell into the same category for Feb. 23 and 24 due to water issues caused by the ice storm.
The school board’s next meeting is April 19.