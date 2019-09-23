AMORY – During Sept. 9’s Amory School Board meeting, district principals gave reports on current school goals and previous school year gains.
“We look to accountability data and goals that each administrator has set for their school,” said ASD Superintendent Ken Byars, emphasizing the data shared is all still preliminary this early in the school year.
Amory Career and Technical Center (CTC) Director David Millender began the presentations touting the center’s 100 percent membership in the Mississippi Association for Career and Technical Education. He also announced engineering instructor Jennifer Hood as the Mississippi Technology Student Association (TSA) Teacher of the Year for 2019.
“She took 14 students to the TSA national competition this summer. It was a great experience for all of them,” Millender said.
The metal fabrication program has 12 students who achieved certification with the National Center for Construction Education and Research, while six students in the culinary arts program earned the Pro Start National Certificate of Achievement. The health sciences program has entered into a new contract with North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory allowing students to obtain clinical experience as they explore careers in that field.
“We were able to get new fences and landscaping, as well as freshly painted halls, to create a safer learning environment,” Millender said in recapping projects. “Our goals include increasing the number of national certifications, as well as improving our CPAS scores. We are also using creative fundraisers to finance our travels to state and national competitions.”
West Amory Elementary School Principal Letricia French gave the presentation, “A Solid Foundation,” met through the goals of safety, sound financial practices and maximized learning for all students.
French touted three major successes for her school, which included placement within the top five percent of the state’s school districts on the kindergarten-readiness assessment, a prediction to be an A-rated school for the second year in a row and retaining the entire faculty for the 2019-2020 year.
She cited a major safety achievement, in the addition of air conditioning for the gymnasium, which allows doors to remain closed and secured at all times.
A third pre-kindergarten class, taught by Rebecca Hudson, has been added at the school through the collaboration between the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative (MELC) and the Amory School District to accommodate 20 more students.
“She is a retired teacher who returned to teach this class,” French said of Hudson.
French expressed appreciation for MELC and the teamwork with special education teachers to raise the standard for students beginning school.
“We have seen a decrease in the number of students coming in below the state-recommended readiness level,” she said.
East Amory Elementary School Principal Nick Hathcock detailed what he called a “Recipe for Success” supported by ample data.
He boasted a certified staff of third- through fifth-grade teachers with nearly 300 years of combined teaching experience. Student scores in proficiency attested to the expertise and dedication of the staff.
“Our fifth-grade science scores were in the top two percent statewide, and that was on a new test,” he said.
Hathcock’s goals for his students include a 62 percent proficiency rating in both math and language arts, as well as a fifth-grade goal of 75 percent proficiency in science.
He emphasized the power of the mind.
“Have a growth mindset. There’s always room for improvement,” he said.
Amory High School Principal Leigh Stanford said 11 new teachers are part of this year’s faculty.
“Many are replacements for valuable staff who retired,” she said.
Stanford explained the school’s exceptional proficiency scores that included the state’s highest ranking in U.S. History.
“Our college- and career-readiness scores have increased from last year,” she said.
Stanford’s goals for this year include increasing campus safety, proficiency in each subject area to at least 73 percent and average daily attendance.
“We’re exploring incentives,” she said.
Byars spoke on behalf of Amory Middle School Principal Kenneth Goralczyk, who was unable to attend.
“Our test results are growing faster than state averages. We have no figures below the state average,” Byars said.
He said the middle school is currently only 12 points from an A rating, according to state standards.
“We don’t call anything good that is below an A standard. Overall ratings are in or near the top 10 percent across the board,” Byars said.
In other business, Byars was happy to report continued improvement in school discipline.
“As of Sept. 7, our referrals were below last year, and last year we had the lowest on record.”