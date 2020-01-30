AMORY – Members of the Monroe County School Board heard updates Jan. 23 from attendance center principals on a number of topics such as goals, average daily attendance and results from the Mississippi Department of Education’s letter grade rankings. Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville all received B’s from the results released last fall.
“In a K-12 setting, it’s A through Z,” said Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan said of the job of an attendance center principal. “I appreciate their flexibility and resilience.”
He based his remarks on the fact that he brought some different ideas to the table in his first six months as superintendent.
He also noted the transition made by Hatley Attendance Center Principal Kristy Keeton, who returned to her alma mater school after several years in third- through fifth-grade administration at East Amory Elementary School. She said the transition was filled with challenges, but it has rewarded her with success already.
“Our slogan is ‘New Era, New Dynasty, All In.’ We’re here with all our heart, soul and mind,” Keeton said.
Hatley has the largest enrollment in the Monroe County School District, but Keeton said it has dipped slightly compared to last year.
“Student enrollment through January 15 totaled 1,012 students as compared with 1,023 students this time last year,” she said. “Average daily attendance also dropped to 88.54 percent in December from the high of 94.97 percent during August and September. We sent out a survey to identify issues contributing to absenteeism and we’re rotating duties among staff to call parents of absent students.”
Keeton’s goals for Hatley include increasing English Language Arts (ELA) and math proficiency scores to at least 55 percent, increasing bottom 25 percent growth for ELA and math to at least 65 percent and increasing the overall point total from 680 to 715.
Hatley’s graduation rate increased to 89.85 percent for the 2018-19 school year, compared to 86.6 percent from the previous year.
“Seniors are the hardest students to get to come to school. They’re so close to graduation. We’re scratching our heads trying to figure out ‘Why?’” she said.
Hamilton Principal Michelle Stevens reported that enrollment of 601 students this year is down slightly from last year’s total of 632 students. Average daily attendance also dipped a little to 94.2 percent from September’s high of 96.5 percent.
“We have some improvements that we’re proud of. Our graduation rate increased from 87.2 percent to 92.98 percent, and our school academic grade with the Mississippi Department of Education increased from C to B. The average ACT score for juniors in 2019 is 18.5, compared to the state average of 17.6,” she said.
Stevens’ top three achievement goals for this school year include increasing math growth to 75 percent, math proficiency to 65 percent, ELA proficiency to 65 percent and ELA growth to 70 percent. Secondly, she said that while growth in math and ELA is a strength, proficiency and growth in the bottom 25 percent is weak. Her goal is to increase growth in both subject areas to 60 percent. Lastly, Stevens said the school will work towards achieving an A rating through the next two years.
“I’m proud of your numbers,” said school board member Chris Markham, who represents Hamilton’s service area.
Smithville Attendance Center Principal Chad O’Brian reported enrollment was up by one student from last year, totaling 540.
He had good news to relate in that Smithville finished seventh in total points out of the 81 schools in the state that used similar grading criteria and achieved a 98 percent graduation rate. The school scored 735 total points, missing an A rating by only 19 points.
“Our school goals are 75 percent proficiency in ELA and math, as well as 75 percent growth of all in math and ELA,” he said.
O’Brian’s plan moving forward includes increasing overall proficiency in math and ELA, targeting individual students to reach their growth goals and focusing attention on sixth-grade ELA and seventh-grade math.
“Our ultimate goal is to obtain an A rating. It’s a good start to where we’re headed, but the ball game is in May. We’ve all got skin in the game,” he said of state assessments.
Board president Linda Bickerstaff was pleased with all the presentations.
“We’ve got the right people in the right place,” she said.
In other business, the board set upcoming meeting dates for Feb. 25 and March 24. Beginning in April, meetings were scheduled to be held on the second Tuesday after the first Monday of each month. Per Jernigan’s suggestion, the board agreed to move meeting times up from 5 p.m. to 4 p.m.