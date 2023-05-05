AMORY – Priority Family and Urgent Care Clinic recently welcomed two new providers to its staff – family nurse practitioners Andrew Sawyer and Katrina Watkins Frields
“They have 46 years of combined experience to serve our patients with expert care,” said human resources manager Nichole Glenn.
Sawyer is an Amory native and Hatley High School graduate who returned home after working in Starkville. He earned his associate's degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2014.
He has nine years of experience working in intensive care units at North Mississippi Medical Center locations in Tupelo and Amory. While working as a registered nurse, he went on to obtain his bachelor's of science degree in nursing from the Mississippi University for Women in 2018 and his master of science in nursing from the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2021 with a focus in family nurse practitioner.
“Andrew is passionate about providing quality primary and urgent care for individuals in all stages of life,” Glenn said.
Sawyer currently resides in Amory with his wife, Kelcie, and two children, Max and Nora.
Frields is a medical professional with 37 years of experience as a registered nurse, with 12 of those years as a nurse practitioner. She has experience in urology, pain management, family medicine and urgent care.
“I’m excited to be working in the Amory area,” she said.
She is married to Tim Frields and has two sons and one grandson. She enjoys spending time with her husband, sons, daughter-in-law and grandson in her spare time.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.