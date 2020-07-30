AMORY – The Amory Police Department will benefit again from the generosity of Edward Coale, Jr. He and his sister, Peggy Lee, have provided funds in the past for K9 officers for the APD. During last week’s board of aldermen meeting, he made a donation to help even more.
“Mr. Coale contacted me about three weeks ago expressing a desire to donate a vehicle for the use of the department’s K9 dog that he had purchased previously,” said Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen, who expressed his appreciation for Coale’s support of the APD, even though he does not live inside the city limits.
“When Mr. Coale is here, it’s always good news,” said Mayor Brad Blalock, who moderated the meeting by phone.
Bowen said donations by Coale and Lee to both the Amory police and fire departments have totaled approximately $50,000.
“I support our law enforcement and first responders. Their service is invaluable for the pay that they get,” Coale said.
Bowen gave Coale a plaque of appreciation in return for his donation.
“He has set an example for generosity and community service to keep the citizens of Amory safe,” Bowen said.
In other business, aldermen approved the installation of three low-profile speed tables on 111th Avenue that will be purchased by the Amory Housing Authority.
In a related matter, city planner David Moore forwarded action from the development board requesting speed tables and battery-operated flashing lights to be added to stop signs alongside Dalrymple Drive and Pecan Orchard Lane.
“The residents there want something done to slow the traffic speed and reduce noise,” Moore said.
Bowen characterized it as a no-win situation where 25 percent of the traffic does not stop for a stop sign, per his estimation. Moreover, vehicles with loud mufflers that speed away after stopping creates noise. Bowen favored the speed tables as a more effective means for mitigating the noise and speed issues.
“There’s not a good answer for it,” Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham said.
Aldermen approved the installation of the flashing warning lights but deferred on the speed tables due to cost.
The aldermen also granted permission for city clerk Jamie Morgan to apply for funds available through the COVID-19 emergency relief programs.
There are two programs through FEMA for funds to be expended for COVID-19 relief for counties and municipalities. The city will be applying for funds from both programs to cover costs such as overtime services for public safety and purchases of disinfectant products and personal protection equipment for city employees.