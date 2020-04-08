￼o matter if professions are dubbed essential or non-essential by the language of mandated executive orders, every job is important. Several industry sectors are on the front line in not only the battle against coronavirus but the fight to keep the consumer supply chain stocked. Sometimes overlooked in normal times, certain workers are currently rising to the occasion of being unsung heroes.
From the front line
While medical providers are every day heroes, their knowledge, work ethic and risks are helping people recover from and be proactive against coronavirus.
“Our staff is being asked to make tremendous sacrifices financially because of the [patient] volume drop as we wait on the impending COVID-19 crisis. These same employees being asked to make these sacrifices are going to be leaned upon in order to take care of patients as they come. We have an amazing group of health care professionals here that ought to be honored because of that,” said Monroe Regional Hospital CEO Chris Chandler.
North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Marketing Director Lorie Bryant said each department, whether clinical or non-clinical, plays an integral role in the overall workings of a hospital.
“They are all dedicated heroes in the fight against COVID-19. NMMC Gilmore-Amory staff has stepped up to the challenges we are facing daily during this evolving situation,” she said. “Employees have shown appreciation to their fellow co-workers through various ways, including bringing flowers to other areas, coordinating a meal brought in and serving co-workers by floating to other departments to lend a hand.”
Monroe Regional Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Amy Joslin said providers at the hospital have stepped up to continue taking care of patients.
“You’ve got to turn around and ask them to put themselves in harm’s way when they’re needed,” she said. “I think the employees have the heart to want to do and do what’s right. They’re looking out for not just themselves and their families but they’re also looking out for the hospital and our patients.
“During this time, you really see who your loyal employees are and the ones who are offering to go home and the ones who are offering to stay to take care of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. There are so many different ways people have shown their loyalty to the facility and to their patients.”
Chandler has had continual talks with employees about the risks they’re taking by taking care of patients through the outbreak.
“Each health care worker has a special calling going into health care. They know going into it there’s a risk,” he said.
To boost employee morale, NMMC Gilmore-Amory has added fun-themed snack times to help brighten the work days such as “nacho normal nacho party,” a “social distance-style” ice cream non-social and “popcorn because it’s a circus around here,” themes which have added smiles.
“Leaning on each other and the community’s support and encouragement for all healthcare workers is instrumental in helping us get through these difficult times. We are very appreciative of our community’s support,” Bryant said.
Joslin gave credit to the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency for helping meet needs for personal protection equipment.
“People don’t pay much attention to them until they’re needed. They have been very quick to respond to the hospital and have done the very best they can to get us some items, so definitely kudos to them,” she said.
From the consumer’s end
For the past few weeks, most people have witnessed firsthand slam-packed grocery store aisles and checkout lines as people have rushed to stock up on supplies.
Piggly Wiggly owner/manager Joe McGonagill said employees at his stores are showing a sense of service above self and just clocking hours for another paycheck.
On Monday and Thursday nights, Amory’s Piggly Wiggly stays open an hour later for strictly NMMC Gilmore-Amory employees and first responders.
“At first, I told my employees I was going to handle all of that myself. I did not realize I was going to have that many people show up. They all volunteered to stay and they actually looked forward to it. They have stepped up way far and beyond. They never leave their registers and they’re continuously wiping down and they’re all working together good. It’s just fantastic how my help has really stepped up,” McGonagill said.
He hasn’t heard employees complain about the extra work and former employees laid off from other jobs have even returned to help with the rush of the grocery business.
“I was lucky a lot of ex-employees from the past feel comfortable enough to ask if I needed extra work. All I did was hand out time cards,” McGonagill said.
Food Giant district manager David Holcomb said coronavirus safety practices have prompted adjustments for grocery store workers.
“We try to hire friendly people who smile, shake hands, make eye contact and pat them on the shoulder, but now it’s if they get close, our employees step back. The social distancing is the biggest change and every day, more and more people are wearing masks. Understanding people is a problem. We are the cleanliness gurus in the world right now. It doesn’t matter what your position is, you are a sanitation expert right now. Everybody is cleaning,” Holcomb said.
McGonagill also explained the number of ways employees regularly clean his stores.
Holcomb said Food Giant locations are supporting other local businesses by supporting restaurants.
“We’re feeding our employees at least once a week and in some stores daily from local restaurants,” he said.
Transportation of goods is vital at any point, especially during a crisis, and truck drivers deliver on what’s needed. Rimmer Trucking in Becker typically hauls goods to and from 600 to 650 miles away, but its reach has expanded due to circumstances surrounding the pandemic.
“In the past week or so, a lot of the furniture companies are shutting down, and we had to change on the fly,” said Curtis Reeves, the company’s transportation manager. “We’ve hauled tractors, toilet paper, food and whatever we can find on these load boards to keep the trucks moving. It’s not just us, it’s all of the drivers’ families we’ve got to think about. We’ve had to go further out to get a descent rate.”
The company has hauled food and water to the Walmart distribution centers in New Albany and Cullman, Alabama to help keep stores throughout the region stocked. While Rimmer Trucking has hauled medical supplies in the past, as of last week, it hadn’t moved that particular type of product.
Reeves said drivers on the road are facing difficulties finding food at times since some restaurant lobbies are locked.
“Trucking is not an easy life as far as things you have to deal with like if the places you park are safe. There’s not enough places to park,” Reeves said.
He added it’s a tough time for the freight industry in general.
“A lot of companies are shutting down. We have to change the way we do things,” he said, adding the company has done more work through broker companies that bid on loads. “Freight rates are way down compared to a year and a half, two years ago, and I can tell a big difference.”
He said truck payments, insurance, fuel costs, drivers’ pay and routine maintenance are a few of the expenses that don’t stop.