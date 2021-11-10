While lingering COVID-19 precautions continue to alter some regular Veterans Day activities, several observances of the holiday are planned throughout Monroe County.
Out of precaution, Nettleton will not host its tradition ceremony this year. Students of the Nettleton School District still plan a way to show their appreciation to veterans without a program, however.
Instead of hosting its veterans breakfast, Community Bank invites all local veterans to stop by its Amory location, 900 N Main St., between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 to pick up a gift.
The Bartahatchie RCDC will host a flag ceremony Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at Bartahatchie Community Center. All veterans and anyone who would like to honor a veteran are welcome to attend.
American Legion Post 26, located at 523 Hwy. 145 N in Aberdeen, will host its annual Veterans Day breakfast from 7 until 10 a.m. Nov. 11. Veterans and their spouses are invited. The breakfast will include eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, S.O.S., juice and coffee.
Smithville Attendance Center will host a Veterans Day parade on campus at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Any veterans interested in participating need to start assembling in the dome parking lot at 8:15 a.m. They can walk or drive through the campus for the parade.
Hamilton Attendance Center will host a Veterans Day program Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. in the gym featuring students performing patriotic songs.
Aberdeen High School’s Air Force JROTC will host a Veterans Day luncheon and assembly on Nov. 11 inside its gymnasium. All local veterans and their family members are invited to attend.
The luncheon is at noon in the JROTC classroom space in the bottom level of the gym, with the assembly with the entire student body beginning at 1:10 p.m.
East Amory Elementary School’s fifth-graders will host a program featuring speaking parts and patriotic songs in honor of veterans Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m. The event is planned to be an outside program. All veterans are invited.
Hatley Attendance Center will host a Veterans Day program Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. The school’s choir will sing to the elementary students and honor veterans during the program.
VFW Post #4490, located at 20028 VFW Post Dr. outside of Aberdeen, will offer hamburgers for veterans from 4 until 6 p.m. Nov. 11.